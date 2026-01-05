or
Donald Trump's DOJ Accused of 'Trying to Hide' Something as Chuck Schumer Says They 'Failed to Release All Epstein Files' by Deadline

Composite photo of Chuck Schumer, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Chuck Schumer has a bone to pick with the Department of Justice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

Senator Chuck Schumer called out Donald Trump's administration on Monday, January 5, as he claimed they didn't complete all of the necessary steps when it came to releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files in full by a certain date.

"BREAKING: Trump’s DOJ has failed to submit a report to Congress, which is required to include a list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in the released materials, without redactions," his X post began. "What are they trying to hide?"

Chuck Schumer Accuses the DOJ of 'Lawlessness'

Source: mega

Chuck Schumer said the Department of Justice 'broke the law' by not releasing all of the Epstein files.

Schumer noted it's been 17 days "since the Trump DOJ first broke the law and failed to release all the Epstein files" and two weeks since they "released anything at all — with the DOJ doing everything in its power to delay and obfuscate."

"Here’s what we’ve seen: Less than 40,000 pages released since Dec. 19, heavily redacted, none of the key documents, and no new information on the 10 alleged Epstein co-conspirators," he pointed out. "We don’t even truly know how many more files there are to be released. The Trump DOJ’s lawlessness must stop. I will do everything in my power to ensure all the files come out."

Social Media Reacts

Source: mega

Schumer questioned if the DOJ was 'hiding' something.

Many of Schumer's social media followers agreed and demanded answers.

"Trump’s DOJ just blew past the Jan. 3 deadline he himself signed into law, still hiding the full Epstein files to shield powerful predators. Typical," one critic wrote, while another said, "The Epstein files will destroy Pam Bondi."

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

The Senator Was Asked to Take Action

Source: mega

Some of Schumer's social media followers asked him to take action against Trump's administration.

Others urged Schumer to take action against the DOJ himself.

"Either indict them or shut the f--- up," one person bluntly replied, while another pointed out, "Please do something to hold them accountable. Otherwise, your words are meaningless."

"Did you expect them to respect the deadline? Of course not, they are breaking the law and nobody is doing squat about it," a third person penned. "I would still speed over the limit if they gave me warnings all the time. DO SOMETHING!"

Source: mega

Donald Trump has not been incriminated by any of the Epstein files.

As OK! reported, countless Epstein files were released in December 2025, but numerous lines of information were redacted.

Meanwhile, several high-profile men were seen in photos with the late financier, including Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon and Woody Allen and Trump — however, none of them have been accused of participating in any of Epstein's s-- crimes.

