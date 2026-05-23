Donald Trump Insults Reporter as Her GOP Congressman Fiancé Fires Back With $1.8 Billion Showdown

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A routine White House press moment turned into political drama and quickly spilled into a billion-dollar fight. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) is vowing to block a nearly $1.8 billion Department of Justice (DOJ) “anti-weaponization” fund after President Donald Trump publicly snubbed his fiancée, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, setting off a clash that’s as personal as it is political.

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The Moment That Sparked It

Source: MEGA Jacqui Heinrich became part of a political feud.

The tension erupted when Heinrich tried to question Trump about a potential call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Instead of answering, Trump pivoted to Fitzpatrick. “Well, her husband votes against me all the time. Can you imagine?” Trump said, though the pair are still engaged, not married, “I don’t know what’s with him. You better ask what’s with him. Her husband, she’s married to a certain congressman. He likes voting against Trump.” Within hours, Fitzpatrick responded with a legislative threat.

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Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Targets $1.8 Billion DOJ Fund

Source: MEGA Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick threatened to block DOJ funding.

“Bad news, we’re gonna try to kill it,” Fitzpatrick told reporter Scott MacFarlane of the DOJ’s proposed “anti-weaponization” fund, which is designed to compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted by federal investigations. “Once we get to the bottom of the source of the funding, we’re going to put legislative text together,” Fitzpatrick told reporters on May 20. He also sent a letter to the DOJ demanding more details. The fund, estimated at $1.776 billion, would be overseen by a board appointed by the attorney general and funded through an existing federal judgment fund used to settle legal claims.

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A Rare GOP Break

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Source: MEGA Lawmakers questioned the proposed federal program.

Fitzpatrick, a moderate Republican representing a swing district, is the first member of his party to openly vow to block the proposal outright. His pushback highlights a broader scramble inside Congress, where lawmakers from both parties have said they were not briefed in advance on the fund’s creation. “I don’t know anything about it,” House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.) told CNN. “I haven’t seen it yet.”

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What’s at Stake

Source: MEGA The clash escalated into a public standoff.

The fund has already drawn criticism for its scope, including provisions that could compensate Trump allies and permanently bar the IRS from “prosecuting or pursuing” the president, his allies, and affiliated business entities. Fitzpatrick made clear that aspect is part of his concern. “Of course, yeah, you can’t do that,” he said when asked if efforts to block the fund would address those provisions.

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Personal Feud Meets Policy Fight