or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Insults Reporter as Her GOP Congressman Fiancé Fires Back With $1.8 Billion Showdown

Photo of Donald Trump, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Jacqui Heinrich.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked controversy during a press event.

Profile Image

May 23 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A routine White House press moment turned into political drama and quickly spilled into a billion-dollar fight.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) is vowing to block a nearly $1.8 billion Department of Justice (DOJ) “anti-weaponization” fund after President Donald Trump publicly snubbed his fiancée, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, setting off a clash that’s as personal as it is political.

Article continues below advertisement

The Moment That Sparked It

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jacqui Heinrich became part of a political feud.
Source: MEGA

Jacqui Heinrich became part of a political feud.

The tension erupted when Heinrich tried to question Trump about a potential call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Instead of answering, Trump pivoted to Fitzpatrick.

“Well, her husband votes against me all the time. Can you imagine?” Trump said, though the pair are still engaged, not married, “I don’t know what’s with him. You better ask what’s with him. Her husband, she’s married to a certain congressman. He likes voting against Trump.”

Within hours, Fitzpatrick responded with a legislative threat.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Targets $1.8 Billion DOJ Fund

Image of Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick threatened to block DOJ funding.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick threatened to block DOJ funding.

“Bad news, we’re gonna try to kill it,” Fitzpatrick told reporter Scott MacFarlane of the DOJ’s proposed “anti-weaponization” fund, which is designed to compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted by federal investigations.

“Once we get to the bottom of the source of the funding, we’re going to put legislative text together,” Fitzpatrick told reporters on May 20. He also sent a letter to the DOJ demanding more details.

The fund, estimated at $1.776 billion, would be overseen by a board appointed by the attorney general and funded through an existing federal judgment fund used to settle legal claims.

Article continues below advertisement

A Rare GOP Break

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Lawmakers questioned the proposed federal program.
Source: MEGA

Lawmakers questioned the proposed federal program.

Fitzpatrick, a moderate Republican representing a swing district, is the first member of his party to openly vow to block the proposal outright.

His pushback highlights a broader scramble inside Congress, where lawmakers from both parties have said they were not briefed in advance on the fund’s creation.

“I don’t know anything about it,” House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.) told CNN. “I haven’t seen it yet.”

Article continues below advertisement

What’s at Stake

Image of The clash escalated into a public standoff.
Source: MEGA

The clash escalated into a public standoff.

The fund has already drawn criticism for its scope, including provisions that could compensate Trump allies and permanently bar the IRS from “prosecuting or pursuing” the president, his allies, and affiliated business entities.

Fitzpatrick made clear that aspect is part of his concern.

“Of course, yeah, you can’t do that,” he said when asked if efforts to block the fund would address those provisions.

Article continues below advertisement

Personal Feud Meets Policy Fight

Fitzpatrick’s move coming on the heels of Trump’s remarks has turned a quiet policy dispute into a high-profile political standoff.

Trump has previously threatened to back a primary challenger against Fitzpatrick, who has broken with him on multiple issues.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.