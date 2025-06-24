Politics Donald Trump Melts Down Over Israel and Iran War: 'They Don't Know What the F--- They Are Doing!' Source: MEGA Donald Trump melted down over the Israel and Iran war, telling a reporter 'they don't know what the f--- they are doing.'

Donald Trump lost it when talking to reporters about the fight between Iran and Israel on June 24. Trump, who was departing for the NATO summit in The Hague, claimed he was “not pleased” with Israel saying they would launch retaliatory attacks against Iran 24 hours after the president allegedly had worked out a ceasefire between the two countries.

'Not Happy'

Trump on Israel and Iran: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long…that they don’t know what the fu*k they’re doing." pic.twitter.com/wx05eqpQV6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 24, 2025 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Donald Trump said Israel and Iran 'have been fighting so long and so hard.'

“They violated [the ceasefire], but Israel violated it, too. Israel as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I had never seen before. The biggest load that we have seen. I’m not happy with Israel.” He stated just because he told Israel they had “12 hours” didn’t mean they should “go out in the first hour” and “just drop everything you have on them.” “So I’m not happy with them,” Trump reiterated. “I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because the one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn’t land, I’m not happy about that.” “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don’t know what the f--- they are doing,” he concluded.

'Do Not Drop Those Bombs'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump issued a warning to Israel via Truth Social.

Trump took to Truth Social moments after the interview to issue a stark warning to Israel. “ISRAEL,” Trump wrote, “DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran,” he later added. "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

'Intense' Retaliatory Strikes

Source: MEGA Donald Trump worked to broker a peace deal between Israel and Iran.

Trump’s comments come fresh on the heels of the Israeli military promising to carry out “intense” retaliatory strikes on Tehran after ballistic missile attacks from Iran struck Beersheba on June 24. After the attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called for a “forceful” response, targeting “the heart of Tehran.” Top military officials in Israel claimed what Iran did was a “grave violation” of the peace deal brokered by the U.S., and they would “pay.” Iranian media denied they did anything wrong and implied Israel made up the ordeal, noting, “Reports published about missile launches from Iran toward the occupied territories after imposing a ceasefire on the Zionist regime are denied.”

War Over?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump declared the '12-day war' between Israel and Iran is over.