OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Fuming Over Tulsi Gabbard's Iran Post: 'He Doesn't Like It When People Are Off Message'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is reportedly fuming over Tulsi Gabbard's Iran post.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is unhappy with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard after she slammed “warmongers" in a new video.

While Trump has backed Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities and its assassination of military leaders and nuclear scientists, Gabbard spoke out to Congress in March, insisting U.S. intelligence did not show Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

'I Don't Care'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he didn't care what Tulsi Gabbard said regarding Iran.

“The IC [Intelligence Community] continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamanei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003,” Gabbard shared at the time.

“I don’t care what she said,” Trump said after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins shared Gabbard’s testimony. “I think they were very close to having one.” In the early morning on June 10, Gabbard took to X to share a three-minute video claiming “political elite and warmongers” are “carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers.” The video also noted the world is “on the brink of nuclear annihilation.”

'I Don't Think He Dislikes Tulsi'

Photo of Tulsi Gabbard
Source: MEGA

The video Tulsi Gabbard shared made Donald Trump 'not super hot on her,' a source dished.

According to three insiders who spoke to a media outlet, Trump was enraged by the clip she posted and claimed Gabbard had spoken out of turn. He even went as far as to tell her how he felt, according to sources. As he saw it, Gabbard was warning him not to give the okay to Israel attacking Iran.

“I don’t think he dislikes Tulsi as a person,” a senior administration official told the outlet. “But certainly the video made him not super hot on her… and he doesn’t like it when people are off message.” A source who spoke in favor of Gabbard claimed she and Trump were aligned in their approach to Iran and insisted she had not been reprimanded.

'On the Same Page'

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance called Tulsi Gabbard a 'critical part of the coalition' Donald Trump built in 2024.

Vice President J.D. Vance also released a statement supporting Gabbard, sharing, “Tulsi Gabbard is a veteran, a patriot, a loyal supporter of President Trump, and a critical part of the coalition he built in 2024.”

In the wake of the rumored drama, Gabbard said she and Trump are “on the same page.”

“President Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March,” she continued. “Unfortunately, too many people in the media don’t care to actually read what I said.”

Iran Is Close to Having a Nuclear Weapon

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A senior Trump administration official claimed they believe Iran is close to having a nuclear weapon.

A senior Trump administration official spoke to a press outlet on June 17 regarding Iran’s nuclear weapons, sharing, “At the highest levels of the US government, we believe that Iran is as close to having a nuclear weapon as one can get. They have all the components necessary to put one together.”

