Donald Trump Fuming Over Tulsi Gabbard's Iran Post: 'He Doesn't Like It When People Are Off Message'

According to three insiders who spoke to a media outlet, Trump was enraged by the clip she posted and claimed Gabbard had spoken out of turn. He even went as far as to tell her how he felt, according to sources. As he saw it, Gabbard was warning him not to give the okay to Israel attacking Iran.

“I don’t think he dislikes Tulsi as a person,” a senior administration official told the outlet. “But certainly the video made him not super hot on her… and he doesn’t like it when people are off message.” A source who spoke in favor of Gabbard claimed she and Trump were aligned in their approach to Iran and insisted she had not been reprimanded.