Donald Trump Issues Warning About 'Crooked Elections in the USA' in Late-Night Rant

President Donald Trump weighed in on one of his frequently visited topics on Tuesday, February 18, posting on Truth Social about unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and “crooked elections” ahead of the 2026 midterm cycle. “Crooked Elections cannot be allowed in the U.S.A.,” he declared. The post was in response to a clip from former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino’s podcast, in which he interviewed John Solomon, founder of pro-Trump outlet Just the News.

Solomon talked about the SAVE America Act — a high-priority piece of legislation that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives on February 11. An enhanced version of the previous SAVE Act, the bill aims to establish strict national standards for voter eligibility in federal elections, which would introduce restrictions slammed by critics as likely to disenfranchise — or otherwise make participation harder for — many Democratic voters at November’s midterm elections. "I think Donald Trump is going to change the narrative in America,” the MAGA mouthpiece predicted. “I think he is going to change some senators’ minds."

Donald Trump Continues to Fuel Election Conspiracy Theories Ahead of Midterms

Source: @RealDonaldTrump/TruthSocial Despite proof otherwise, Trump continues to promote propaganda about 'crooked elections.'

Solomon further predicted Trump will “start revealing some of the intelligence that was kept from the American people” about alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, which was disproven by state and federal officials, as well as the court system. A minute later, Trump shared a graphic of himself with white lights blazing from his eyes and the caption, “I WILL BE THE ONE TO SHUT IT DOWN.” Ahead of the November midterms, in which polls show a GOP bloodbath, Trump has fueled a wide range of conspiracy theories regarding U.S. elections. Trump primarily remained focused on his claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" through widespread fraud. Despite his victory in the 2024 election, he has continued to push these debunked narratives, often using them as a basis for current administration policy and investigations.

As President, Donald Trump Appointed Election Deniers to His Cabinet

Source: @RealDonaldTrump/TruthSocial Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post promoting him as the defender of legit elections.

Out of 64 post-2020 lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies, they lost 63. The only win (in Pennsylvania) involved too few votes to change the outcome. In February 2026, the FBI (under the Trump administration) raided an election hub in Fulton County, Ga., seizing 2020 records based on what critics call "reams of debunked fraud claims."

Attorney General Pam Bondi Is an Election Denier

Source: MEGA AG Pam Bondi is a prominent 2020 election denier.