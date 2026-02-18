or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Issues Warning About 'Crooked Elections in the USA' in Late-Night Rant

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump re-upped election conspiracies on Truth Social.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump weighed in on one of his frequently visited topics on Tuesday, February 18, posting on Truth Social about unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and “crooked elections” ahead of the 2026 midterm cycle.

“Crooked Elections cannot be allowed in the U.S.A.,” he declared.

The post was in response to a clip from former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino’s podcast, in which he interviewed John Solomon, founder of pro-Trump outlet Just the News.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Solomon talked about the SAVE America Act — a high-priority piece of legislation that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives on February 11.

An enhanced version of the previous SAVE Act, the bill aims to establish strict national standards for voter eligibility in federal elections, which would introduce restrictions slammed by critics as likely to disenfranchise — or otherwise make participation harder for — many Democratic voters at November’s midterm elections.

"I think Donald Trump is going to change the narrative in America,” the MAGA mouthpiece predicted. “I think he is going to change some senators’ minds."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Continues to Fuel Election Conspiracy Theories Ahead of Midterms

Image of Trump's Truth Social Post
Source: @RealDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Despite proof otherwise, Trump continues to promote propaganda about 'crooked elections.'

Solomon further predicted Trump will “start revealing some of the intelligence that was kept from the American people” about alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, which was disproven by state and federal officials, as well as the court system.

A minute later, Trump shared a graphic of himself with white lights blazing from his eyes and the caption, “I WILL BE THE ONE TO SHUT IT DOWN.”

Ahead of the November midterms, in which polls show a GOP bloodbath, Trump has fueled a wide range of conspiracy theories regarding U.S. elections.

Trump primarily remained focused on his claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" through widespread fraud. Despite his victory in the 2024 election, he has continued to push these debunked narratives, often using them as a basis for current administration policy and investigations.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As President, Donald Trump Appointed Election Deniers to His Cabinet

Image of Donald Trump's Truth Social Post
Source: @RealDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post promoting him as the defender of legit elections.

Out of 64 post-2020 lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies, they lost 63. The only win (in Pennsylvania) involved too few votes to change the outcome.

In February 2026, the FBI (under the Trump administration) raided an election hub in Fulton County, Ga., seizing 2020 records based on what critics call "reams of debunked fraud claims."

Attorney General Pam Bondi Is an Election Denier

Image of AG Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

AG Pam Bondi is a prominent 2020 election denier.

Trump has appointed several prominent 2020 election deniers to high-level roles, including Kash Patel as FBI Director and Pam Bondi as attorney general.

Trump also recently suggested Republicans should "take over" the voting process in at least 15 jurisdictions, arguing that states act merely as "agents" for the federal government.

Legal experts emphasize that Article I of the Constitution grants states the authority to run elections, not the executive branch.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.