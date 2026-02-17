or
Piers Morgan Makes Bold Prediction About Donald Trump: 'The Damage Is Done'

Image of Piers Morgan and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan was once friendly with Donald Trump after starring on ‘Celebrity Apprentice.'

Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

Piers Morgan, British media personality and former acolyte of Donald Trump, predicted the president’s power will diminish immediately after the midterm elections this November.

Morgan said on his YouTube show that Trump is likely to become a “lame duck president” and will “only have himself to blame” if Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives.

The English broadcaster, who became close with Trump after winning Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, hosted a panel discussion on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, during which he claimed Trump is in deep trouble.

Piers Morgan Claims Donald Trump Is in Deep Trouble

Image of Piers Morgan said the 'damage is done.'
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan said the 'damage is done.'

Morgan explained: "While he did brilliantly in shutting down the southern border after the ridiculous hemorrhaging, sort of open border under Joe Biden, and while he was quite right in assessing that Americans, broadly speaking from all the polls, are happy for people who are in the country illegally, who then commit crimes unconnected to their status, to be deported, it’s the behavior of ICE on the streets of American cities and towns in going way too far with people who may have been in the country for ten years, raised kids, got jobs, paid taxes, and so on."

"That is not supported by the American people. And of course, a lot of people that are being rounded up are Latinos, so quite clearly you’re going to see, as we’re seeing, a real backlash there, and I suspect the damage is done,” he declared.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Image of Piers Morgan called Donald Trump a 'lame duck president.'
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan called Donald Trump a 'lame duck president.'

This, Morgan noted, doesn’t bode well for the president or Republicans.

“In the midterms, Trump is going to get the whiplash back from that, and they’re gonna lose the House, and then he’ll become effectively, as everyone does in that scenario, a bit of a lame duck president,” he said.

'He'll Only Have Himself to Blame'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan said Donald Trump would 'only have himself to blame.'

“And if that happens, he’ll only have himself to blame for going too far with the way that ICE has been on the streets,” he concluded.

Morgan, who had a major falling out with his former Apprentice boss over a 2022 interview — may not have acknowledged that Trump is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

