Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky's Meeting Erupts Into a Screaming Match: 'You're Gambling With World War 3!'

During their meeting, Zelensky told Trump and Vance that Vladimir Putin has violated agreements with his country in the past and occupied parts of Ukraine during Trump’s first term. Vance responded by scolding Zelensky, saying it’s “disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of them American media.”

Trump started raising his voice to Zelensky, stating, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem.”

When Zelensky insisted he wasn’t, Trump went at him even more.