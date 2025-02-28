Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky's Meeting Erupts Into a Screaming Match: 'You're Gambling With World War 3!'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to try to strike a deal for peace between Ukraine and Russia — but it ended in a screaming match.
During their meeting, Zelensky told Trump and Vance that Vladimir Putin has violated agreements with his country in the past and occupied parts of Ukraine during Trump’s first term. Vance responded by scolding Zelensky, saying it’s “disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of them American media.”
Trump started raising his voice to Zelensky, stating, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem.”
When Zelensky insisted he wasn’t, Trump went at him even more.
“You’re in no position to dictate that — remember this,” he said. “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good. We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position and he happens to be right about it. You’re not in a good position! You don’t have the cards right now! With us, you start having cards.”
Zelensky responded he “wasn’t playing cards” and was “very serious,” but Trump still wasn’t buying it. “You are gambling with the lives of millions of people,” he retorted. “You’re gambling with World War III! You’re gambling with World War III — and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country! That’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have!”
Vance also piped in, asking Zelensky if he “said thank you once” during this ordeal. He insisted he had “a lot of times, even today.” “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition back in October,” Vance insisted. “Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who is trying to save your country.”
Amid the contentious situation, the meeting abruptly ended and a planned joint press conference was canceled.
In the wake of the ordeal, Trump took to Truth Social to release the following statement: “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”