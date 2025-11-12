Jeffrey Epstein's Shocking Leaked Emails About Donald Trump Are Part of a 'Fake Narrative' to 'Smear the President,' Claims White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back after newly released emails showed late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein talking about Donald Trump and "the girls" — seemingly a reference to female staffers Epstein allegedly took from Mar-a-Lago.
"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," she said in a public statement. "The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn’t have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions."
Karoline Leavitt Dismisses Leaked Emails
"The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre," Leavitt conitnued. "These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."
What Did Jeffrey Epstein Say in His Messages?
As OK! reported, representatives leaked emails from over the last 15 years, exposing the close relationship Epstein and Trump had before their alleged falling out, which the president claimed stemmed from Epstein stealing his female employees.
In one message from April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell: "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 [percent] there."
"I have been thinking about that…" Maxwell replied.
Another email was to biographer Michael Wolff from Epstein and hinted at the falling out.
"[Redacted victim's name] mara lago," Epstein penned. "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released Epstein's emails after obtaining a subpoena for his estate.
Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to Epstein and Maxwell's s-- trafficking crimes.
Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial, while in 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being found guilty on five federal charges related to their trafficking scheme.