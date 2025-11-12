Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Late Pedophile Reveals Donald Trump 'Knew About the Girls' in Shocking Email

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein mentioned Donald Trump by name several times in shocking emails that were newly released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. On Wednesday, November 12, representatives leaked emails from over the last 15 years, exposing Epstein and Trump's close relationship and contradicting claims the president of the United States has made about their alleged falling out prior to the s-- offender's death by suicide in 2019.

Donald Trump Mentioned Several Times in Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Emails

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein claimed Donald Trump 'knew about the girls' in a shocking email.

In one of the bombshell emails, Epstein admits Trump "knew about the girls" — seemingly in reference to the young females the POTUS accused the disgraced financier of "stealing" from his Mar-a-Lago mansion as part of his and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's trafficking scheme. Epstein's emails released by the House Oversight Committee included messages sent to Maxwell and author Michael Wolff — who interviewed the deceased criminal multiple times and recorded nearly 100 hours of their conversations roughly between the years of 2014 and 2019.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is serving time for their trafficking scheme.

In one email reviewed by CNN, dated April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to Maxwell: "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 [percent] there." "I have been thinking about that…" Maxwell replied. The redacted name appeared to have been one of Epstein's victims, whom the committee kept anonymous. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released Epstein's emails after obtaining a subpoena for the late pedophile's estate earlier this year. While Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to Epstein and Maxwell's trafficking scheme, nor did he send or receive any of the exposed emails, the latest update raises eyebrows about the president's past.

Donald Trump Insisted Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Female Staffers From His Spa

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has seemingly downplayed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump made claims about his falling out with Epstein back in July. While speaking to reporters over the summer, the Republican politician elaborated on his accusation that Epstein "stole" female staffers from his Florida resort. "He took people that worked for me. And I told him, 'Don’t do it anymore.' And he did it," Trump said at the time, insisting he booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for good.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has faced major backlash over his handling of the Epstein files.