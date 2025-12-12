or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

'There Was Wild Stuff That Went on There': Donald Trump Jr.'s Bad Boy Habits Exposed by Exclusive Club Staffers

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.'s bad boy habits were exposed by former employees of his exclusive $500,000 a year club.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.’s private club costs more than $500,000, with one former employee calling it “wild” behind the scenes.

“I helped run it,” one former staff member told a news outlet in an article published on Wednesday, December 10. "There was wild stuff that went on there."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.'s Private Club Exposed

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump Jr.s private club reportedly cost $500,000 per year.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.s private club reportedly cost $500,000 per year.

According to the former employee, the exclusive Washington, D.C. club, which is home to 50 members, comes with a hefty price tag, costing more than $500,000 a year.

The employee also recalled a “very well-known” regular at the club, who would often order $700 tequila shots. The bar also offered whisky that cost $3,000 per glass.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.'s Exclusive Club Reportedly Cost $500,000 Per Year

Photo of There are reportedly no photos of Donald Trump Jr.'s private club.
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

There are reportedly no photos of Donald Trump Jr.'s private club.

“One person tagged along with a member, didn't realize how much the whiskey costs,” they recounted, adding the patron "ran up a tab of $10,000 for a few drinks they had to put on their Amex. We said, we are really sorry, you should have asked."

The ex-staffer explained that expensive liquors were sold to design to maintain the club’s exclusivity, adding, “We don't have any pictures or videos of the place — staff would be fired on the spot.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. Lives an Extravagant Lifestyle With Bettina Anderson

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. is known to live a lavish lifestyle with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

Donald Trump Jr. is known to live a lavish lifestyle with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

Trump is known for his extravagant lifestyle as just last month he and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, attended the over-the-top nuptials of Netra Mantena, the daughter of Indian-American pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, a tech entrepreneur.

Trump and Anderson, 38, looked more in love than ever as they dressed in traditional Indian attire for the three-day event, where Jennifer Lopez performed at the reception.

The socialite also reposted a clip of herself gazing romantically at her boyfriend during the ceremony.

Donald Trump Jr. Ended His Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. was previously known for his relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

Donald Trump Jr. was previously known for his relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump's relationship with Anderson came to light after he ended his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle last year.

The couple was spotted on a romantic evening out in December 2024, which fueled speculation about their relationship timeline.

OK! previously reported that Guilfoyle, 56, allegedly "looked the other way" while Trump snuck around with Anderson for six months before they officially split.

Journalist Rob Shuter reported in May that sources said the Trump family "never embraced Kimberly" the way they have with Anderson.

Another insider dished that "Bettina fits their polished image," adding, "Kimberly never quite made the cut."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.