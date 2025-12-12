'There Was Wild Stuff That Went on There': Donald Trump Jr.'s Bad Boy Habits Exposed by Exclusive Club Staffers
Dec. 12 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr.’s private club costs more than $500,000, with one former employee calling it “wild” behind the scenes.
“I helped run it,” one former staff member told a news outlet in an article published on Wednesday, December 10. "There was wild stuff that went on there."
Donald Trump Jr.'s Private Club Exposed
According to the former employee, the exclusive Washington, D.C. club, which is home to 50 members, comes with a hefty price tag, costing more than $500,000 a year.
The employee also recalled a “very well-known” regular at the club, who would often order $700 tequila shots. The bar also offered whisky that cost $3,000 per glass.
“One person tagged along with a member, didn't realize how much the whiskey costs,” they recounted, adding the patron "ran up a tab of $10,000 for a few drinks they had to put on their Amex. We said, we are really sorry, you should have asked."
The ex-staffer explained that expensive liquors were sold to design to maintain the club’s exclusivity, adding, “We don't have any pictures or videos of the place — staff would be fired on the spot.”
Donald Trump Jr. Lives an Extravagant Lifestyle With Bettina Anderson
Trump is known for his extravagant lifestyle as just last month he and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, attended the over-the-top nuptials of Netra Mantena, the daughter of Indian-American pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, a tech entrepreneur.
Trump and Anderson, 38, looked more in love than ever as they dressed in traditional Indian attire for the three-day event, where Jennifer Lopez performed at the reception.
The socialite also reposted a clip of herself gazing romantically at her boyfriend during the ceremony.
Donald Trump Jr. Ended His Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle
Trump's relationship with Anderson came to light after he ended his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle last year.
The couple was spotted on a romantic evening out in December 2024, which fueled speculation about their relationship timeline.
OK! previously reported that Guilfoyle, 56, allegedly "looked the other way" while Trump snuck around with Anderson for six months before they officially split.
Journalist Rob Shuter reported in May that sources said the Trump family "never embraced Kimberly" the way they have with Anderson.
Another insider dished that "Bettina fits their polished image," adding, "Kimberly never quite made the cut."