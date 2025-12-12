'There Was Wild Stuff That Went on There': Donald Trump Jr.'s Bad Boy Habits Exposed by Exclusive Club Staffers

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.’s private club costs more than $500,000, with one former employee calling it “wild” behind the scenes. “I helped run it,” one former staff member told a news outlet in an article published on Wednesday, December 10. "There was wild stuff that went on there."

Donald Trump Jr.'s Private Club Exposed

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr.s private club reportedly cost $500,000 per year.

According to the former employee, the exclusive Washington, D.C. club, which is home to 50 members, comes with a hefty price tag, costing more than $500,000 a year. The employee also recalled a “very well-known” regular at the club, who would often order $700 tequila shots. The bar also offered whisky that cost $3,000 per glass.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Exclusive Club Reportedly Cost $500,000 Per Year

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram There are reportedly no photos of Donald Trump Jr.'s private club.

“One person tagged along with a member, didn't realize how much the whiskey costs,” they recounted, adding the patron "ran up a tab of $10,000 for a few drinks they had to put on their Amex. We said, we are really sorry, you should have asked." The ex-staffer explained that expensive liquors were sold to design to maintain the club’s exclusivity, adding, “We don't have any pictures or videos of the place — staff would be fired on the spot.”

Donald Trump Jr. Lives an Extravagant Lifestyle With Bettina Anderson

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. is known to live a lavish lifestyle with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

Trump is known for his extravagant lifestyle as just last month he and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, attended the over-the-top nuptials of Netra Mantena, the daughter of Indian-American pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, a tech entrepreneur. Trump and Anderson, 38, looked more in love than ever as they dressed in traditional Indian attire for the three-day event, where Jennifer Lopez performed at the reception. The socialite also reposted a clip of herself gazing romantically at her boyfriend during the ceremony.

Donald Trump Jr. Ended His Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. was previously known for his relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle.