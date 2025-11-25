COUPLES Donald Trump Jr. and Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Look All Loved-Up at Billionaire's Lavish Wedding in India: Photos Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson the wedding of a billionaire couple in India last weekend. Allie Fasanella Nov. 25 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were among the guests at a billionaire couple's extravagant wedding over the weekend. The elaborate nuptials of Netra Mantena, the daughter of Indian-American pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, a tech entrepreneur, was a three-day event that kicked off on Friday, November 21. Anderson, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 25, to share photos of herself and Trump Jr., 47, dressed up in different outfits and looking in love during the festivities.

Donald Trump Jr. & Girlfriend Attend Extravagant Indian Wedding

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson got dressed up for the festivities.

The pair could be seen posing in traditional Indian wedding attire for the pre-parties and ceremony. Later, the president's namesake changed into a classic tuxedo for the reception, where Jennifer Lopez was the headliner. While Anderson wore a striking blue floral gown for the reception, she slipped into a shorter silver metallic minidress for the after-party.

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson had multiple outfit changes.

In one photo of the couple on a boat, the eldest son of Donald Trump wrapped his arms around the model and socialite. Bettina also reposted a clip of herself gazing romantically at Don Jr. during the ceremony. Moreover, footage of them dancing to Bollywood music has been circulating on social media.

View this post on Instagram Source: @tanishaa_malara/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were filmed dancing to Bollywood music.

Donald Trump Jr. Romance With Bettina Anderson Is Still New

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Jr. moved on with Bettina after ending his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024.

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram It was rumored that Donald Trump Jr. cheated on Kimberly Guilfoyle with Bettina Anderson.

A source told journalist Rob Shuter in May that the Trump family "never embraced Kimberly" the way they have with Bettina. Another insider dished that "Bettina fits their polished image," adding, "Kimberly never quite made the cut."

Bettina Anderson Allegedly Settled for President's Son

Source: mega Bettina Anderson reportedly wanted to date Elon Musk before moving on with Donald Trump Jr., a source claims.