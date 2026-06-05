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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Still Enjoying the Honeymoon Phase' as Baby Plans Revealed: Report

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

The pair recently tied the knot.

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June 5 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may have only recently tied the knot, but the couple is already looking ahead to their next chapter of life together.

"They're still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren’t sure exactly when that time will come," an insider told a news outlet on Friday, June 5. “But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together."

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Tied the Knot Last Month

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Photo of Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had a guest list of 40 people at their ceremony in the Caribbean.
Source: MEGA

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had a guest list of 40 people at their ceremony in the Caribbean.

Anderson, 39, and Trump, 48, made it down the aisle last month in Palm Beach before jetting off to a lavish ceremony in Little Pipe Cay, one of the most "exclusive destinations in the Caribbean," according to the outlet.

The pair reportedly said "I do" in front of 40 guests, which included his siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Family Was 'Proud'

Photo of Eric Trump said he was 'proud' to see Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. together.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump said he was 'proud' to see Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. together.

"I'm so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple," Eric, 42, told a news outlet on May 23. "They truly light up around each other and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day."

Donald Jr. is already a father to five children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

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Donald Trump Skipped Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding

Photo of Donald Trump reportedly stayed back at the White House during Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly stayed back at the White House during Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding.

As OK! previously reported, President Donald Trump confirmed that he would likely miss the festivities due to responsibilities at the White House.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Donald, 79, wrote via Truth Social on May 24. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time."

The POTUS ended his message on a celebratory note, adding, “Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Melania Trump Reportedly Skipped the Wedding on Purpose

Photo of Melania Trump reportedly skipped Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding due to 'tension' within the Trump family.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump reportedly skipped Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding due to 'tension' within the Trump family.

First Lady Melania Trump, who shares son Barron Trump with the president, was also reportedly absent from the wedding weekend.

"Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages," a source told Rob Shuter that month, claiming that's the reason she skipped the event. "That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly."

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