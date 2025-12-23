Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Already 'Wedding Planning' 1 Week After Announcing Engagement, Reveals Source: 'They Want the President to Be There'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may have just gotten engaged, but wedding bells could be ringing sooner than later. “Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don, and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” a source told a news outlet in an interview published on December 22. “She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Already 'Wedding Planning'

Source: @bettinaanderson/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson on December 15.

Trump announced his engagement to Anderson on December 15 after roughly one year of dating. The source explained that Donald Jr. alerted his father, Donald Trump, and siblings ahead of time of his proposal plans, which were encouraged by his sister Ivanka Trump. “Ivanka has become close with Bettina …. They have bonded on many of their family trips and gotten to be close friends,” the insider explained, before hinting that the wedding date will be arranged around “Don and his dad’s busy schedule.”

Bettina Anderson Is Ready to Make It Down the Aisle 'Sooner Than Later'

Source: @bettinaanderson/Instagram Bettina Anderson reportedly 'feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later.'

“They want [Donald’s wife, first lady Melania Trump] and Donald to be there and have time to enjoy it,” the source explained. “Bettina has been taking such good care of herself by working out, getting facials, massages and just overall feeling healthy. So she feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were first romantically linked in December 2024.

Don Jr. and Bettina were first romantically linked in December 2024, making their red carpet debut months later during a Super Bowl pre-party. The president has seemingly given his stamp of approval on the engagement, according to a source.

Donald Trump Reportedly Gave His Approval on Engagement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly approves of Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement.