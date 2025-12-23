or
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Already 'Wedding Planning' 1 Week After Announcing Engagement, Reveals Source: 'They Want the President to Be There'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are already 'wedding planning' just one week after their engagement was announced at a holiday party.

Dec. 23 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may have just gotten engaged, but wedding bells could be ringing sooner than later.

“Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don, and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” a source told a news outlet in an interview published on December 22. “She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Already 'Wedding Planning'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson on December 15.
Source: @bettinaanderson/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson on December 15.

Trump announced his engagement to Anderson on December 15 after roughly one year of dating. The source explained that Donald Jr. alerted his father, Donald Trump, and siblings ahead of time of his proposal plans, which were encouraged by his sister Ivanka Trump.

“Ivanka has become close with Bettina …. They have bonded on many of their family trips and gotten to be close friends,” the insider explained, before hinting that the wedding date will be arranged around “Don and his dad’s busy schedule.”

Bettina Anderson Is Ready to Make It Down the Aisle 'Sooner Than Later'

Photo of Bettina Anderson reportedly 'feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later.'
Source: @bettinaanderson/Instagram

Bettina Anderson reportedly 'feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later.'

“They want [Donald’s wife, first lady Melania Trump] and Donald to be there and have time to enjoy it,” the source explained. “Bettina has been taking such good care of herself by working out, getting facials, massages and just overall feeling healthy. So she feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later.”

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Were First Linked in December 2024

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were first romantically linked in December 2024.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were first romantically linked in December 2024.

Don Jr. and Bettina were first romantically linked in December 2024, making their red carpet debut months later during a Super Bowl pre-party.

The president has seemingly given his stamp of approval on the engagement, according to a source.

Donald Trump Reportedly Gave His Approval on Engagement

Photo of Donald Trump reportedly approves of Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly approves of Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement.

"The president is happy with the way Bettina looks, and wants his son to be satisfied in his next mate," an insider explained. “She has managed to mellow out enough to be accepted.”

According to the source, the POTUS initially found "Bettina’s eagerness to join forces" with the family "off-putting," but he's since warmed up to the 39-year-old model and philanthropist.

The same source also revealed that the Trump businessman much prefers Bettina over Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. The exes dated from 2020 to 2024.

