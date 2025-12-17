or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Bizarre Confession: President Is 'Happy' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Knows How to 'Stand Still' and 'Be Subordinate'

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is reportedly pleased with how Don Jr.'s fiancee Bettina Anderson looks, preferring the socialite to his son's ex Kimberly Guilfoyle. 

Dec. 17 2025, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is said to be pleased with his son Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson.

Per a political insider, the 79-year-old president is particularly delighted with Bettina's appearance and demeanor.

"The president is happy with the way Bettina looks, and wants his son to be satisfied in his next mate," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Originally Thought Bettina Anderson's 'Eagerness' Was 'Off-Putting'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Bettina Anderson has learned how 'stand still and be subordinate,' according to an insider.
Source: mega

Bettina Anderson has learned how 'stand still and be subordinate,' according to an insider.

The POTUS apparently initially found "Bettina’s eagerness to join forces" with the family "off-putting," but he's since warmed up to the 39-year-old model and philanthropist.

The source shared that she's come to realize her place, which is to "look beautiful, stand still and be subordinate to anything the Trumps do."

"She has managed to mellow out enough to be accepted," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Prefers Bettina Anderson to His Son's Previous Fiancée

image of Donald Trump Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The same source also revealed the president much prefers Bettina over Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"The Trumps were happy with [Don Jr.'s first wife] Vanessa, and also with Kim at first until she became a grandstander and attempted to put too much media and MAGA attention on herself."

Don Jr., 47, proposed to Kimberly, 56, in 2020 after two years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Donald Trump Jr. was first spotted with Bettina Anderson in December of last year.
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

Donald Trump Jr. was first spotted with Bettina Anderson in December of last year.

The president's eldest son moved on with Bettina after ending his engagement to the current U.S. ambassador to Greece — who was previously married to California governor Gavin Newsom, 58.

Don Jr. and Bettina were spotted on a romantic outing in December 2024, which fueled speculation about their relationship timeline.

As OK! previously reported, Kimberly allegedly "looked the other way" while Don Jr. saw Bettina in secret for six months before they officially split.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. got engaged about one year after they were spotted holding hands in Palm Beach.
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. got engaged about one year after they were spotted holding hands in Palm Beach.

Knowing the president and his obsession with looks, he's likely glad his son swapped the older Kimberly for a younger model.

One person on social media even compared Bettina to "a younger less plastic version of Melania."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LauraLoomer/x

Laura Loomer shared a video of Donald Trump Jr. announcing his engagement to Bettina Anderson on Monday, December 15.

Don Jr. announced his engagement at the White House Christmas party on Monday, December 15.

"I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, a merry Christmas, a happy New Year, and to thank Bettina for that one word 'yes.' You're going to go, you're trying to ask, you're not sure what the answer is going to be, but she said yes! That is a big win for the end of the year," he told guests.

Meanwhile, Bettina, who wore a red dress to the gathering, said, "What a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President. Thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our first lady, these decorations, am I right? This has been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world, so thank you, and thank you, Mr. President."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.