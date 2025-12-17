Politics Donald Trump's Bizarre Confession: President Is 'Happy' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Knows How to 'Stand Still' and 'Be Subordinate' Source: MEGA Donald Trump is reportedly pleased with how Don Jr.'s fiancee Bettina Anderson looks, preferring the socialite to his son's ex Kimberly Guilfoyle. Allie Fasanella Dec. 17 2025, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump is said to be pleased with his son Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson. Per a political insider, the 79-year-old president is particularly delighted with Bettina's appearance and demeanor. "The president is happy with the way Bettina looks, and wants his son to be satisfied in his next mate," the source said.

Donald Trump Originally Thought Bettina Anderson's 'Eagerness' Was 'Off-Putting'

Source: mega Bettina Anderson has learned how 'stand still and be subordinate,' according to an insider.

The POTUS apparently initially found "Bettina’s eagerness to join forces" with the family "off-putting," but he's since warmed up to the 39-year-old model and philanthropist. The source shared that she's come to realize her place, which is to "look beautiful, stand still and be subordinate to anything the Trumps do." "She has managed to mellow out enough to be accepted," they added.

Donald Trump Prefers Bettina Anderson to His Son's Previous Fiancée

Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The same source also revealed the president much prefers Bettina over Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. "The Trumps were happy with [Don Jr.'s first wife] Vanessa, and also with Kim at first until she became a grandstander and attempted to put too much media and MAGA attention on herself." Don Jr., 47, proposed to Kimberly, 56, in 2020 after two years of dating.

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. was first spotted with Bettina Anderson in December of last year.

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. got engaged about one year after they were spotted holding hands in Palm Beach.

Knowing the president and his obsession with looks, he's likely glad his son swapped the older Kimberly for a younger model. One person on social media even compared Bettina to "a younger less plastic version of Melania."

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025 Source: @LauraLoomer/x Laura Loomer shared a video of Donald Trump Jr. announcing his engagement to Bettina Anderson on Monday, December 15.