Donald Trump's Bizarre Confession: President Is 'Happy' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Knows How to 'Stand Still' and 'Be Subordinate'
Dec. 17 2025, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is said to be pleased with his son Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson.
Per a political insider, the 79-year-old president is particularly delighted with Bettina's appearance and demeanor.
"The president is happy with the way Bettina looks, and wants his son to be satisfied in his next mate," the source said.
Donald Trump Originally Thought Bettina Anderson's 'Eagerness' Was 'Off-Putting'
The POTUS apparently initially found "Bettina’s eagerness to join forces" with the family "off-putting," but he's since warmed up to the 39-year-old model and philanthropist.
The source shared that she's come to realize her place, which is to "look beautiful, stand still and be subordinate to anything the Trumps do."
"She has managed to mellow out enough to be accepted," they added.
Donald Trump Prefers Bettina Anderson to His Son's Previous Fiancée
The same source also revealed the president much prefers Bettina over Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
"The Trumps were happy with [Don Jr.'s first wife] Vanessa, and also with Kim at first until she became a grandstander and attempted to put too much media and MAGA attention on herself."
Don Jr., 47, proposed to Kimberly, 56, in 2020 after two years of dating.
The president's eldest son moved on with Bettina after ending his engagement to the current U.S. ambassador to Greece — who was previously married to California governor Gavin Newsom, 58.
Don Jr. and Bettina were spotted on a romantic outing in December 2024, which fueled speculation about their relationship timeline.
As OK! previously reported, Kimberly allegedly "looked the other way" while Don Jr. saw Bettina in secret for six months before they officially split.
Knowing the president and his obsession with looks, he's likely glad his son swapped the older Kimberly for a younger model.
One person on social media even compared Bettina to "a younger less plastic version of Melania."
Don Jr. announced his engagement at the White House Christmas party on Monday, December 15.
"I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, a merry Christmas, a happy New Year, and to thank Bettina for that one word 'yes.' You're going to go, you're trying to ask, you're not sure what the answer is going to be, but she said yes! That is a big win for the end of the year," he told guests.
Meanwhile, Bettina, who wore a red dress to the gathering, said, "What a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President. Thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our first lady, these decorations, am I right? This has been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world, so thank you, and thank you, Mr. President."