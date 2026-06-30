Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump Torched Over Kazakhstan Mining Deal: 'It Stinks to High Heaven'
June 30 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are facing fierce criticism after their reported ties to a multibillion-dollar mining venture in Kazakhstan sparked accusations of political influence-peddling.
In a blistering editorial opinion piece, the New York Post argued the Trump family is engaging in the same kind of conduct Republicans once condemned when it involved Hunter Biden.
'It Was Bad When the Bidens Did It'
The conservative newspaper opened its editorial with a sharp rebuke of the Trump family, writing: "It was bad when the Bidens did it, and it's just as bad when the Trumps do it."
The board accused the president's sons and the family of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of benefiting from business arrangements that mirror the type of political favoritism Republicans criticized during former President Joe Biden's administration.
"Insider deals, finders' fees and backdoor introductions to family members are business-as-usual in Third World banana republics, but these slimy practices have now been normalized in the White House, to the shame of the nation," the editorial stated.
The newspaper argued that the allegations have raised serious ethical concerns, saying the reported business relationships "stink to high heaven."
Mining Venture Raises Questions
The criticism follows a report from The New York Times, which alleged that Donald Jr., Eric, Kyle Lutnick, and Brandon Lutnick became connected to a billion-dollar tungsten mining project in Kazakhstan that is backed by U.S. government financing.
According to the report, President Donald Trump even joined a phone call with Kazakhstan's president while Howard was finalizing the agreement.
The editorial also pointed to investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald — founded by Howard and now run by his sons after he stepped away to join the administration — noting the firm has served as an adviser or underwriter for numerous mining companies seeking major federal contracts or financing.
Meanwhile, the board wrote that the Trump brothers are "part-owners or investors in companies neck-deep in a key defense contract to mine tungsten reserves in Central Asia."
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The Trump Brothers Were Compared to Hunter Biden
The Post drew repeated comparisons to Hunter's work with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which became a focal point of Republican attacks during the 2020 presidential campaign.
The editorial argued Republicans were "justifiably outraged at the obvious influence-peddling" at the time, describing Hunter as the Biden family's "bagman" who collected money on behalf of the "Big Guy."
It then questioned why similar scrutiny should not apply to the Trump family.
"True, no one thought of Trump & Co. as unblemished saints, but who would've thunk that he, his kin and associates were going to use the Biden family template — virtually backing up the truck and stealing the carpets and silver — as a model of ethical behavior?" the editorial board wrote.
Warning Over Trump's Legacy
Beyond the Kazakhstan mining venture, the editorial also criticized cryptocurrency deals involving members of the Trump and Lutnick families, arguing they have "been sloshing around in the muck since their dads came to power 18 months ago."
The board noted that Democrats are already pushing for investigations into what it described as "Trump sweetheart deals" and warned congressional hearings could become inevitable if Democrats regain control of the House in the midterm elections.
"It would behoove the Trump administration, and the nation as a whole, if the president gets ahead of the growing scandal, acts transparently and cleans up the whole mess before it swamps his final two years in office — and defines his legacy," the editorial concluded.