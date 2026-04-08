Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Is 'Eager to Please' President's Son Due to 'Traditional' Views on Marriage: Source

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Bettina Anderson knew what she was getting herself into when agreeing to marry a Trump — and according to a source, it’s all she ever wanted. Anderson, who said "I do" to Donald Trump Jr. last year, reportedly clicks with the first son when it comes to gender roles in a relationship, a Palm Beach source spilled to People. According to the insider, Anderson is more of a "traditionalist" who "does what is expected" compared to some of Trump Jr.'s past relationships. (The businessman, 48, was previously married to ex-wife Vanessa Trump from 2005-2018 and broke off an engagement with ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024.)

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'She Is Marrying Into America's Current Royalty'

Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson lets her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., 'take the lead,' a source said.

"She lets him take the lead, and she does what is right," the source dished months after the lovebirds announced their engagement during a White House event in December 2025. "They have fun together. They enjoy the fanfare yet like to get away from it. Don especially can do without all the social stuff, but she knows how to wrap herself in it and do the right thing." "Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America’s current royalty, she will do it well," a social source told the news outlet. "She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please. She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic." When it comes to kids, Bettina is also on the same page as Donald Jr. — who shares kids Kai, 18, Donald John III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11, with his ex-wife.

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'Don Would Not Marry Someone Who Doesn’t Want to Be Around His Kids'

Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson will soon be a stepmom to Donald Trump Jr.'s five children.

"I think she would be fine with her own kids or Don’s," the insider added on the topic of whether the soon-to-be spouses want to welcome children together. "This is not new for her. Despite the emphasis on glamour, she likes family. And Don would not be marrying someone who doesn’t want to be around his kids." Meanwhile, another Palm Beach source claimed the duo "would love to welcome children together because they both deeply value family, children, and legacy." "Bettina holds a traditional view of family life where the man leads and she supports him with loyalty, strength, and devotion," the confidant continued. "Don would never choose to marry someone who was not genuine about family and completely comfortable around his children.”

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Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. are reportedly open to welcoming kids together.

The second Palm Beach insider noted Bettina will be an "enormous asset" to the eldest son of President Donald Trump. "She is poised, discerning, and always carries herself beautifully. He never has to think twice about her judgment, her composure, or her presence," they declared.

Source: MEGA Palm Beach sources can't get enough of the Republican couple.