Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Shows Off Huge Engagement Ring for the First Time While Celebrating Christmas With His Kids: Photos

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson spent their first Christmas together as an engaged couple — and the socialite was sure to put her new ring on display during the holiday. On Friday, December 26, the first son uploaded photos from their celebrations, captioning the set, "Grateful for this season, for family, for my smurfs, and for all the blessings that matter most. Merry Christmas everyone 🎄 ❤️🇺🇸."

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Spend Christmas With His Kids

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram Donald Trump Jr. celebrated Christmas with all five of his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Haydon.

The first image pictured Trump Jr. with his and ex-wife Vanessa Haydon’s five kids standing in front of a tree, while the second snap was a selfie alongside his future wife, with both of them wearing fun holiday-themed glasses. Bettina placed her left hand of the politician's chest to show off her huge sparkler for the first time. Another shot featured the father-of-five with some of Anderson’s loved ones and a few of them holding candles at church. He tagged the location of the photos as Palm Beach, Fla.

The Future Bride Flashed Her Diamond Ring

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram Bettina Anderson gave a close-up look at her engagement ring for the first time.

As OK! reported, Don Jr. announced their engagement at a December party at the White House. "I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, a merry Christmas, a happy New Year, and to thank Bettina for that one word ‘yes,’" he expressed. "You're going to go, you're trying to ask, you're not sure what the answer is going to be, but she said yes! That is a big win for the end of the year."

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram Donald Trump Jr. announced their engagement during a December address at the White House.

Anderson gushed over her man and her future father-in-law, Donald Trump, in her own address. "What a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President. Thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our first lady, these decorations, am I right? This has been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life," she raved. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world, so thank you, and thank you, Mr. President."

The Couple Is Already Wedding Planning

Source: mega An insider claimed the duo has already begun the process of wedding planning.