Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson 'Wanted to Have One of' Elon Musk's Babies Before Settling for President's Son, Insider Claims: 'This Was Her Ultimate Goal'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, seems to have had her eyes set on a high-profile future long before meeting the former president’s eldest son. According to a source close to the Ivy League grad, Anderson initially had her sights on Elon Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson allegedly once wanted to have one of Elon Musk’s babies.

Article continues below advertisement

“She was going for Elon Musk,” a friend of Anderson told Daily Mail, claiming she was “laser-focused” on wealthy and powerful men. “She told me she wanted to have one of Elon’s babies and she thought going after Don Jr. would help her get close to Elon,” the insider continued. “She told several of us this was her ultimate goal.”

Article continues below advertisement

The shocking claim comes as Trump Jr. and Anderson’s romance appears to be heating up. Back in July, insiders revealed the pair are already talking about settling down. “She 100 percent would say yes if he asked her to marry him, and his friends think that will happen sooner than later,” a source dished. “She would love to have kids one day and sees what a good father he is.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The model is dating Donald Trump Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Those close to the couple said Trump Jr. treats Anderson right. “He is very much a gentleman and pulls her chair out, lets her order first, and treats her so well,” one friend shared, adding that they’re “really cute and loving around each other.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Anderson reportedly fits right in with his family and enjoys being around his five children — Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump. “She can get glammed up and look amazing or go fishing and golfing with him and get sweaty and be laid back,” the insider noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Ivy League graduate would '100 percent' say yes if he proposed, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Although they keep a relatively low profile in public, friends say they’re affectionate behind the scenes. “She is more shy but funny, and Don appreciates how she lets him talk to people and be around his guy friends,” the source explained. “They hold hands and always sneak in little kisses, and he tells her how smart and gorgeous she is all the time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Jr. began dating Anderson shortly after ending his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024. Their relationship went public that same year when they were spotted on a romantic outing together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple reportedly started dating after his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle.