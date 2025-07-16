Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson 'Would Love' to Have Kids With the President's Son, Source Reveals: 'He Treats Her So Well'
Sounds like things are getting serious between Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson!
“She 100 percent would say yes if he asked her to marry him and his friends think that will happen sooner than later,” a source dished on Tuesday, July 15. “She would love to have kids one day and sees what a good father he is.”
“He is very much a gentleman and pulls her chair out, lets her order first and treats her so well,” the source shared, adding that the couple is “really cute and loving around each other.”
According to the insider, Anderson feels totally at ease with the first son and loves spending time with his kids.
“She can get glammed up and look amazing or go fishing and golfing with him and get sweaty and be laid back,” they added.
Trump Jr. shares five children — Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 11 — with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, whom he divorced in 2018.
While they’re all about each other behind the scenes, they reportedly keep things toned down in public.
“She is more shy but funny and Don appreciates how she lets him talk to people and be around his guy friends and hold her own conversations and enjoy herself,” the source continued. “They hold hands and always sneak in little kisses and he tells her how smart and gorgeous she is all the time.”
As OK! previously reported, Donald Jr. began dating Bettina after ending things with former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024. Their relationship caught attention in 2024 when they were spotted together on a romantic outing.
Still, another source cleared the air about the timeline, explaining, “Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September.”
“They never discussed the breakup publicly,” the insider added, “because they didn’t want to distract from important issues.”
The latest PDA moment between Donald Jr. and Bettina went down at the Teterboro, N.J., airfield on Sunday, July 13. The couple, matching in white button-down shirts, were all over each other — kissing, holding hands and wrapping their arms around one another as they waited to head to the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.
They were en route to meet up with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who also attended the historic event — the first time the U.S. has ever hosted the Club World Cup.
