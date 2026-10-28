Politics Donald Trump Jr. Hunts and Kills Endangered Sheep With Putin-Linked Russian Oligarch Who Allegedly Funded His Lavish Bahamas Wedding: Report Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. went on a hunting trip in Mongolia in late August, according to a report. Brittany Vincent Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr. reportedly killed an endangered wild sheep while on a hunting trip in Mongolia with Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman who is connected to Vladimir Putin and was said to have funded part of the first son's wedding. Kremlev, who runs the International Boxing Association, stayed at Trump Jr.'s hunting camp for two days in late August, according to a report.

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Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Bagged a Rare Altai Argal

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. killed an Altai argali, an endangered wild sheep, according to a local guide.

Kremlev arrived in Mongolia by private charter and then stayed at Trump Jr.'s hunting camp in western Mongolia’s Uvs province, Financial Times reported. During his visit, Trump Jr. allegedly killed an Altai argali, a rare wild sheep that’s listed as endangered, according to a local guide. Using flight records, social media posts, publicly available information and accounts from people present, the Financial Times reconstructed the trip. One person on the trip said the two men were “cautious” about being photographed together, and Kremlev’s own videos show two of the hunt's organizers but never Trump Jr. himself.

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Umar Kremlev Allegedly Paid for Parts of Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding

Source: MEGA Umar Kremlev runs the International Boxing Association.

The hunting trip took place about three months after Kremlev reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover Trump Jr.'s three-day wedding celebration in the Bahamas with Bettina Anderson earlier this year, including renting a private island and paying for a fireworks display. Anderson called the payments a gift from a friend. President Donald Trump later claimed his son had reimbursed Kremlev for the wedding expenses. Trump Jr. and Kremlev have known each other since at least September 2025, when they appeared on stage with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Rasheda Ali Walsh, the daughter of Muhammad Ali, at an International Boxing Association event in Istanbul.

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His Spokesperson Said They’re Just Friends

Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson called Umar Kremlev’s wedding payments a gift from a friend.

Trump Jr.'s spokesperson described his relationship with Kremlev as a friendship based on hunting and fishing, not business. “It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that they went hunting together earlier this year,” the spokesperson said. Holden Triplett, who led counterintelligence at the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, warned that even a relationship based on good intentions can still be problematic. “It really doesn’t matter if people have the most above-board intentions,” Triplett told the Financial Times. “The moment the Russian security and intelligence services figure out someone has a relationship with anyone of high value, they will try to weaponize that.”

Republican Senator Called for Investigation Into Wedding Payments

Source: MEGA Sen. John Curtis has pushed for a congressional investigation into the wedding payments.