Donald Trump Jr. Hunts and Kills Endangered Sheep With Putin-Linked Russian Oligarch Who Allegedly Funded His Lavish Bahamas Wedding: Report
Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:35 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. reportedly killed an endangered wild sheep while on a hunting trip in Mongolia with Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman who is connected to Vladimir Putin and was said to have funded part of the first son's wedding.
Kremlev, who runs the International Boxing Association, stayed at Trump Jr.'s hunting camp for two days in late August, according to a report.
Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Bagged a Rare Altai Argal
Kremlev arrived in Mongolia by private charter and then stayed at Trump Jr.'s hunting camp in western Mongolia’s Uvs province, Financial Times reported. During his visit, Trump Jr. allegedly killed an Altai argali, a rare wild sheep that’s listed as endangered, according to a local guide.
Using flight records, social media posts, publicly available information and accounts from people present, the Financial Times reconstructed the trip. One person on the trip said the two men were “cautious” about being photographed together, and Kremlev’s own videos show two of the hunt's organizers but never Trump Jr. himself.
Umar Kremlev Allegedly Paid for Parts of Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding
The hunting trip took place about three months after Kremlev reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover Trump Jr.'s three-day wedding celebration in the Bahamas with Bettina Anderson earlier this year, including renting a private island and paying for a fireworks display. Anderson called the payments a gift from a friend.
President Donald Trump later claimed his son had reimbursed Kremlev for the wedding expenses. Trump Jr. and Kremlev have known each other since at least September 2025, when they appeared on stage with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Rasheda Ali Walsh, the daughter of Muhammad Ali, at an International Boxing Association event in Istanbul.
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding to Bettina Anderson Largely Funded by Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev — Who Has Close Ties to Putin: Report
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- Donald Trump Jr. Repaid Putin-Linked Oligarch Who Paid for Multi-Day Wedding Bash, He Says He 'Does Not Understand Why'
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His Spokesperson Said They’re Just Friends
Trump Jr.'s spokesperson described his relationship with Kremlev as a friendship based on hunting and fishing, not business. “It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that they went hunting together earlier this year,” the spokesperson said.
Holden Triplett, who led counterintelligence at the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, warned that even a relationship based on good intentions can still be problematic. “It really doesn’t matter if people have the most above-board intentions,” Triplett told the Financial Times. “The moment the Russian security and intelligence services figure out someone has a relationship with anyone of high value, they will try to weaponize that.”
Republican Senator Called for Investigation Into Wedding Payments
Sen. John Curtis, a Utah Republican, has pushed for a congressional investigation into the wedding payments. The new report on the hunting trip has reignited scrutiny of Trump Jr.'s association with Kremlev.
The International Boxing Association, which Kremlev has led since 2020, lost recognition from the International Olympic Committee in 2023 because of problems with the organization’s leadership and finances.