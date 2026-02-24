Donald Trump Jr. Posts 'Ridiculous' Side-by-Side of Jack Hughes and Dad Donald After 2024 Assassination Attempt
Feb. 24 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. is under fire after posting what critics are calling a "ridiculous" side-by-side image.
The comparison paired NHL star Jack Hughes' celebratory fist pump after winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics with the now-iconic photo of President Donald Trump raising his fist moments after surviving an assassination attempt in 2024.
What Was the Post?
The social media post featured a triumphant image of Jack draped in an American flag, smiling and pumping his fist after the big game.
Meanwhile, the hockey star's mouth appeared bloodied after chipping his front tooth.
Beneath it, Don Jr. included the widely circulated photograph of his father raising his fist as Secret Service agents rushed him off stage following the 2024 shooting in Butler, Penn.
In the image, blood is visibly splattered across Donald's face and ear, with a large American flag hanging behind him.
'Ain't Even Comparable'
The visual similarities — the raised fists, the patriotic backdrop and the visible blood in both images — quickly ignited backlash online, with many accusing Don Jr. of turning a sports victory into a political statement.
"Yall dont need to make everything about Trump. Just let other people have the spotlight," one commenter wrote.
"Please stop making it about your party. Let the boys who actually played enjoy the W," another added.
Several critics flatly rejected the comparison altogether.
"One has nothing to do with the other lol," one person commented, while another wrote, "Ain't even comparable. One team actually winning here."
'Embarrasing'
Others went further, questioning the legitimacy of the assassination attempt itself. "Except one is fake," one user claimed.
"The hockey team won, the other was more than likely staged," another alleged.
"What an absolute joke," one critic wrote, as another added, "This is ridiculous. Even for you, Junior."
"Hughes didn't fake his injury. Lay off the blow, Jr. You have kids for Christ's sake," one commenter said, while another demanded, "I'm not for either party making the hockey team political. Pull this. It's embarrassing."
Controversial Locker Room Phone Call
The original image of Donald — taken seconds after gunfire erupted at a campaign rally — became one of the defining visuals of that election cycle.
Jack's photo, meanwhile, captured a gritty athletic moment after sustaining an on-ice injury and a historic win.
The post comes after a controversial moment in the men's locker room following their win in the Olympic game.
Donald spoke to the players and joked about having to invite the women's hockey team to the White House.
"I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that," Donald was heard saying, according to Fox News, causing all the men to laugh.
Responding to questions about excluding the women’s team, he said, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”