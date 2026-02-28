Donald Trump Confronted Kash Patel Over Chartering Government Plane After Alcohol-Fueled Party at Milan Olympics: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Furious With Kash Patel's Antics

Source: MEGA Donald Trump wasn't happy with Kash Patel partying with the men's hockey team at the Olympics.

Trump — who does not drink — allegedly was upset over Patel chugging a beer, banging on a table and screaming wildly in the locker room of the U.S. men’s hockey team after they won their gold medal. Patel has apparently used the government plane for his own personal leisure on more than one occasion. He reportedly traveled via the jet to seen a NHL game in Long Island, New York, as well as taking one to go to Nashville, Tenn.

Source: MEGA Kash Patel's trip cost an estimated $75,000 of taxpayer money.

Patel is required to reimburse the government for the planes, and he is supposed to fly commercial for his travels. His private jet-fueled trip cost an estimated $75,000 of taxpayer money. Despite the confrontation, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told NBC News that Trump "has full confidence" in Patel. In response to backlash over his wild antics with the men's hockey team, Patel slammed the criticism and claimed he was an invited guest.

People Weren't Happy With Kash Patel's Euro Trip

For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 23, 2026 Source: @Kash_Patel/X Kash Patel addressed the hate on social media over his trip.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys. Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” Patel wrote via X on February 22. MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian was one major critic who blasted Patel's conduct with the team.

Source: @Kash_Patel/X Kash Patel shared photos of himself having a celebration with the men's hockey team in Milan earlier this month.