Donald Trump Confronted Kash Patel Over Chartering Government Plane After Alcohol-Fueled Party at Milan Olympics: Report
Feb. 28 2026, Updated 11:44 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is reportedly not happy with Kash Patel over his odd behavior at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan earlier this month.
The president, 79, had a stern conversation with the FBI director, 46, about chartering a taxpayer-funded plane to party in Italy during the sports games.
Donald Trump Was Furious With Kash Patel's Antics
Trump — who does not drink — allegedly was upset over Patel chugging a beer, banging on a table and screaming wildly in the locker room of the U.S. men’s hockey team after they won their gold medal.
Patel has apparently used the government plane for his own personal leisure on more than one occasion. He reportedly traveled via the jet to seen a NHL game in Long Island, New York, as well as taking one to go to Nashville, Tenn.
Patel is required to reimburse the government for the planes, and he is supposed to fly commercial for his travels. His private jet-fueled trip cost an estimated $75,000 of taxpayer money.
Despite the confrontation, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told NBC News that Trump "has full confidence" in Patel.
In response to backlash over his wild antics with the men's hockey team, Patel slammed the criticism and claimed he was an invited guest.
People Weren't Happy With Kash Patel's Euro Trip
“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys. Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” Patel wrote via X on February 22.
MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian was one major critic who blasted Patel's conduct with the team.
“He’s not apologizing. He’s saying his friends on the Olympic hockey team invited him into the locker room. Nobody believes that Kash Patel would have been in that locker room were he not the FBI director and he flew over there on the taxpayer’s dime in a private jet and yes he had official meetings, but the real question is when did he decide to take this trip?” Dilanian said on social media.
"My sources in the FBI are saying he’s really rubbing Americans’ noses in the fact that he was not only at the game, celebrating with the players, but some question the propriety doing that . . . chugging beer and spraying champagne. Typically, you don’t see the FBI director doing something like that. In fact, there’s a rule the FBI director shouldn’t be drinking on the job," he concluded.