FBI Director Kash Patel Uses Government Plane for Italian Vacation Amid Scrutiny

FBI Director Kash Patel traveled to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on an FBI agency jet, raising questions about his use of government resources. While reports indicate he plans to watch the U.S. men's hockey team, the FBI stated this is not a personal trip, citing scheduled meetings with Italian law enforcement and security officials. FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson asserted the trip was planned months ago and includes meetings with local law enforcement, ambassadors and other officials.

Hockey Fan Kash Patel Insists His Trip to Italy Is Business-Related

Source: MEGA Kash Patel has defended his use of government planes for social outings.

Patel, an avid hockey fan, has previously defended his use of government planes, stating that FBI directors are required to use them for security and, in this case, the trip coincides with the Olympic hockey medal rounds. This follows previous scrutiny regarding the FBI director's use of government aircraft for other trips, which he has previously dismissed. The trip is reported to have occurred on February 19-20, with the plane landing in Italy before the weekend's medal round.

Kash Patel's Latest Jaunt Is Said to Cost Taxpayers $75K

Source: MEGA Kash Patel's pricey trip to Italy is taxpayer funded.

The jaunt is estimated to cost taxpayers up to $75,000. It costs approximately $5,000 per flight hour to operate the FBI's Gulfstream jet. The trip comes amid an ongoing investigation by the House Judiciary Committee into Patel's frequent use of government aircraft for what critics allege are personal activities. Previous reports scrutinized flights for a "date night" in Pennsylvania and trips to UFC matches and hunting events. Patel has defended his actions, stating that FBI directors are required users of government aircraft for security and secure communication reasons.

Kash Patel Has Used the Government Jet to See His Country Singer Girlfriend

Source: @alexiswilkins/instagram The FBI Director used the government plane to see his country music singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

Patel faced particularly harsh criticism for allegedly using a $62 million government-chartered Gulfstream G550 jet to fly to a Pennsylvania wrestling match to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, on October 25, 2025. He reportedly used the same plane to fly her to Nashville the next day, though Patel has denied these allegations as false. The incident sparked demands for reimbursement of taxpayer funds for the travel. Patel called the allegations "baseless" and defended his partner.

Some Suggest Kash Patel Traveled to Italy to Vet American Athletes for Their Patriotism

Source: MEGA Some suggested Kash Patel was screening athletes like Olympic skater Amber Glenn for their 'patriotism.'