Donald Trump Says Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump Is 'So Fit, It's Ridiculous' While Campaigning in North Carolina

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President Donald Trump digressed in a recent campaign stop to gush about the looks of his daughter, though this time, it was about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. The 80-year-old president was in North Carolina on October 20 when he paused his usual stump speech to tell the crowd that Lara, wife of his son Eric, is in exceptional shape.

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Trump Is Awed by Lara's Physique

Source: MEGA Trump said Lara is 'so fit, it's ridiculous.'

Donald was campaigning for Mike Wheatley, the Republican candidate in North Carolina's Senate race, when he turned his attention to his daughter-in-law. Mike previously worked alongside Lara at the Republican National Committee in 2024, prompting the president to gush about her appearance. “She’s an extremely fit young woman. Have you ever seen her exercise? I say, give me a break. She’s so fit, it’s ridiculous,” Trump told the crowd about Lara. “But she’s also fit up here,” he added, referring to her head. “And the two of them were unbelievable. Michael and [Lara] were unbeatable. And we won everything.”

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Trump Brought Up Lara's Endorsement of Michael Wheatley

Source: MEGA Trump said Lara couldn't campaign with him.

The president used Lara's endorsement of Mike in an effort to get the crowd excited about him. “She said he is one of the most competent people,” he said. The businessman also said that Lara would be there with him, if not for her hosting duties at Fox News. "She wants to come out; Fox will not let her come out,” Donald said. “She wants to be here so badly with you. You have no idea.”

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Trump on a Streak of Ogling People

Source: MEGA Trump lusted after Jon Husted recently.

The president has recently made a habit of commenting on physical appearances, repeatedly drawing attention to the physiques of male candidates while speaking at campaign events. He's recently been gushing about the physique of Ohio Senate candidate Jon Husted, discussing how he ogled the candidate's rear end and hands. "I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete, and I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole — and then I looked at his hands," he said. "He's got these like claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete."

Lara Is a Fitness Enthusiast

Source: MEGA Lara loves to work out.