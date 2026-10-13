'Creepy' Donald Trump Mocked by Critics After Admitting He 'Examined' Male Senator's Body 'Up and Down'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
At a campaign stop in Ohio, President Donald Trump received significant online attention from critics for making an unusual, eyebrow-raising remark about scrutinizing the physical appearance and body of Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted.
While speaking to the crowd, Trump said he had recently learned Husted was a successful college football player, prompting him to mention Husted's physique.
"I'm standing over here, and I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole — and then I looked at his hands," he confessed. "He's got these like claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete."
Later in the same speech, Trump had Husted stand up to applaud him again and added, "Look at that jawline, I'm telling you... I say 'Why was he such a good footballer?' Look at the jawline, he's tough as h---."
The President Was Mocked for His Comments
The clip quickly circulated on social media platforms, with critics labeling the detailed description of staring at another politician's body as "creepy" and bizarre.
“Ok, clearly the guy is our first bisexual president,” said one commenter.
“There are kids there. He’s disgusting,” snapped another.
“He just missed National Coming Out Day. So close,” joked another of the day before the rally.
'I Hate Good-Looking Men'
Trump has a long-standing, well-documented habit of publicly evaluating and fawning over other men's physical appearance.
At an Oklahoma rally on October 1, Trump called out to the crowd for "big, strong, handsome Oklahoma studs" to join him on stage. He openly praised their looks and joked that he wanted to give them a "big kiss."
During a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in May, Trump called up a cadet who had a perfect fitness score to examine him. He told the crowd, "Look at this guy. Look at the muscles on this guy. Just hit him on the shoulder with my hand; it’s like hitting a rock." He then jokingly remarked to the graduates, "I hate good-looking men.”
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Trump Has a History of Complimenting Men
At a 2024 rally in Pennsylvania, Trump spent several minutes raving the late golf legend Arnold Palmer, specifically praising his anatomy.
He claimed that when Palmer showered, other golf professionals were left amazed, describing his physique as "unbelievable.”
Trump has also gushed over and publicly fixated on New York Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart's physical build and looks.
In 2025, the POTUS started on what journalists described as a "compliment spree" focused on foreign leaders' looks.
He praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Emir of Qatar as "tall, handsome guys," called the President of the UAE "magnificent," described Syria's president as a "young, attractive guy" and called Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi "young and handsome."
At a Washington summit in February, Trump publicly singled out Paraguayan President Santiago Peña as a "young handsome guy." He then added a caveat, saying he personally didn't like young, handsome men and preferred women.