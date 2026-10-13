'Creepy' Donald Trump Mocked by Critics After Admitting He 'Examined' Male Senator's Body 'Up and Down'

At a campaign stop in Ohio, President Donald Trump received significant online attention from critics for making an unusual, eyebrow-raising remark about scrutinizing the physical appearance and body of Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted.

While speaking to the crowd, Trump said he had recently learned Husted was a successful college football player, prompting him to mention Husted's physique.

"I'm standing over here, and I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole — and then I looked at his hands," he confessed. "He's got these like claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete."

Later in the same speech, Trump had Husted stand up to applaud him again and added, "Look at that jawline, I'm telling you... I say 'Why was he such a good footballer?' Look at the jawline, he's tough as h---."