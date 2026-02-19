or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Lathers on Makeup to Hide Bruises During White House Event

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Caked-on cover-up was noticed again on President Donald Trump's hand.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During an event marking Black History Month on Wednesday, February 18, President Donald Trump was seen with a "thick, smudgy layer" of beige makeup on the back of his right hand to cover visible bruising.

Despite the makeup, his veins remained visible through the sloppy cosmetic layer, causing social media sleuths to take notice. Similar makeup applications were observed during a recent speech at Fort Bragg.

The White House and Trump have offered several explanations for the marks. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the bruising results from shaking hands with numerous people on a daily basis.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump is often spotted hiding bruising on his hands.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is often spotted hiding bruising on his hands.

In January, Trump personally dismissed concerns about a dark bruise on his left hand, claiming he "clipped it on a table.”

Trump has attributed the chronic bruising to his daily use of high-dose aspirin, which he takes to prevent "thick blood.”

The bruising has surfaced alongside other health concerns noted in January, including a visible limp while walking at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve. At 79, Trump is the oldest person to serve as president, leading to heightened scrutiny of his conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Hand Looked 'Bad' in Latest Appearance

Source: @Atrupar/X

Journalist Aaron Rupar said he hasn't seen Donald Trump's hand this bad.

“His makeup of choice for Wednesday looked a touch less shiny than the gloss he wore for his speech to members of the military at the Fort Bragg Army base on Friday,” The Daily Beast reported. "He had sported another thick smear on Thursday as he struggled to keep his eyes open during an eight-minute-long speech from his Cabinet member, Lee Zeldin."

Journalist Aaron Rupar noted on X that Trump’s discoloration on Wednesday was “as bad as I’ve ever seen it.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'How Many Handshakes Does That Take?'

Image of Trump's bruised hand
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently displays bruises on his hands that makeup fails to conceal.

“How many handshakes does that take?” an X user wrote, referencing the White House’s repeated claim that the bruises come from frequent handshaking.

“Wow, not even the flesh-colored spackle can cover it up today,” wrote another.

Critics Slam Defense of Donald Trump's Health

Image of Trump sleeping
Source: CSPAN

Reports of Donald Trump's failing health have not been greatly exaggerated.

“It’s long past time for a full, transparent report on Donald Trump’s health—from a legitimate doctor. And by legitimate, I don’t mean Congressman Ronny Jackson. We still haven’t seen a medical report about the assassination attempt. The bandaged ear doesn't count as a report,” wrote political observer Russell Drew.

Leavitt sent The Daily Beast a canned statement, saying, “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.