Donald Trump Lathers on Makeup to Hide Bruises During White House Event

During an event marking Black History Month on Wednesday, February 18, President Donald Trump was seen with a "thick, smudgy layer" of beige makeup on the back of his right hand to cover visible bruising. Despite the makeup, his veins remained visible through the sloppy cosmetic layer, causing social media sleuths to take notice. Similar makeup applications were observed during a recent speech at Fort Bragg. The White House and Trump have offered several explanations for the marks. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the bruising results from shaking hands with numerous people on a daily basis.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is often spotted hiding bruising on his hands.

In January, Trump personally dismissed concerns about a dark bruise on his left hand, claiming he "clipped it on a table.” Trump has attributed the chronic bruising to his daily use of high-dose aspirin, which he takes to prevent "thick blood.” The bruising has surfaced alongside other health concerns noted in January, including a visible limp while walking at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve. At 79, Trump is the oldest person to serve as president, leading to heightened scrutiny of his conditions.

Donald Trump's Hand Looked 'Bad' in Latest Appearance

Trump's hand is extremely discolored today -- as bad as I've ever seen it



(Saul Loeb/Getty) pic.twitter.com/xyRIyswide — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026 Source: @Atrupar/X Journalist Aaron Rupar said he hasn't seen Donald Trump's hand this bad.

“His makeup of choice for Wednesday looked a touch less shiny than the gloss he wore for his speech to members of the military at the Fort Bragg Army base on Friday,” The Daily Beast reported. "He had sported another thick smear on Thursday as he struggled to keep his eyes open during an eight-minute-long speech from his Cabinet member, Lee Zeldin." Journalist Aaron Rupar noted on X that Trump’s discoloration on Wednesday was “as bad as I’ve ever seen it.”

'How Many Handshakes Does That Take?'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently displays bruises on his hands that makeup fails to conceal.

“How many handshakes does that take?” an X user wrote, referencing the White House’s repeated claim that the bruises come from frequent handshaking. “Wow, not even the flesh-colored spackle can cover it up today,” wrote another.

Critics Slam Defense of Donald Trump's Health

Source: CSPAN Reports of Donald Trump's failing health have not been greatly exaggerated.