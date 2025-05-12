Donald Trump's Pal Laura Loomer Turns on Him Over Qatar Jet Drama: 'So Disappointed'
Laura Loomer slammed Donald Trump in the wake of news he’s planning to accept a jet from Qatar.
“I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him,” Loomer wrote on social media platform X. “But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.”
“This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true,” she added. “I’m so disappointed.” Loomer noted it would be “hard” for Trump’s administration to “designate the Muslim Brotherhood and obliterate Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah when Qatar funds the Muslim Brotherhood, harbors Hamas, and the US just accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar.”
“The biggest lobby in DC is the Qatar lobby,” she added. “We are watching an Islamic takeover of our country in real time.”
Fox News host Mark Levin shared similar sentiments, calling Qatar a “terror state” and said the gift is not a cover for “anti-American, Jew-hating propaganda.”
The jet Trump is set to receive is said to be a “high security” and “gold-trimmed” version of Air Force One, intended to serve as a temporary replacement to his official plane, which has faced delays.
Donald Trump's Defends Accepting the Jet
Trump took to Truth Social to slam critics on the left who were unhappy with him accepting the jet, writing, “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”
Trump’s legal team stood behind the gift, stating the jet would go to the U.S. military and later to his presidential library foundation, allowing it to dodge the constitutional limit on a foreign gift.
The White House and Department of Justice concluded the gift does not constitute bribery, as it is not conditioned on any official act, according to sources.
When Trump was asked by a reporter on May 12 about what he says to people that view the jet as a “personal gift” to him, he went ballistic, telling them they’re “fake news.”
“Let me tell you,” Trump continued, “you should be embarrassed asking that question. They’re giving us a free jet. I could say, ‘No, no, no, don’t give us. I want to pay you a billion or $400 million or whatever it is.’ Or I could say, ‘Thank you very much.’”