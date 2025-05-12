Donald Trump's Pal Laura Loomer Turns on Him Over Qatar Jet Drama: 'So Disappointed'

Donald Trump's friend Laura Loomer turned on him over drama surrounding his acceptance of a jet from Qatar.

Laura Loomer said she would 'take a bullet' for Donald Trump.

“I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him,” Loomer wrote on social media platform X. “But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.”

“This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true,” she added. “I’m so disappointed.” Loomer noted it would be “hard” for Trump’s administration to “designate the Muslim Brotherhood and obliterate Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah when Qatar funds the Muslim Brotherhood, harbors Hamas, and the US just accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar.”

“The biggest lobby in DC is the Qatar lobby,” she added. “We are watching an Islamic takeover of our country in real time.”