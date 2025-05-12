or
Donald Trump's Pal Laura Loomer Turns on Him Over Qatar Jet Drama: 'So Disappointed'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's friend Laura Loomer turned on him over drama surrounding his acceptance of a jet from Qatar.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Laura Loomer slammed Donald Trump in the wake of news he’s planning to accept a jet from Qatar.

Laura Loomer Turns on President Donald Trump

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: @reallauraloomer/instagram

Laura Loomer said she would 'take a bullet' for Donald Trump.

“I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him,” Loomer wrote on social media platform X. “But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.”

“This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true,” she added. “I’m so disappointed.” Loomer noted it would be “hard” for Trump’s administration to “designate the Muslim Brotherhood and obliterate Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah when Qatar funds the Muslim Brotherhood, harbors Hamas, and the US just accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar.”

“The biggest lobby in DC is the Qatar lobby,” she added. “We are watching an Islamic takeover of our country in real time.”

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Democrats as 'world class losers' for criticizing him for taking a jet from Qatar.

Fox News host Mark Levin shared similar sentiments, calling Qatar a “terror state” and said the gift is not a cover for “anti-American, Jew-hating propaganda.”

The jet Trump is set to receive is said to be a “high security” and “gold-trimmed” version of Air Force One, intended to serve as a temporary replacement to his official plane, which has faced delays.

Donald Trump's Defends Accepting the Jet

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the jet from Qatar is a 'gift' that's 'free of charge.'

Trump took to Truth Social to slam critics on the left who were unhappy with him accepting the jet, writing, “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”

Trump’s legal team stood behind the gift, stating the jet would go to the U.S. military and later to his presidential library foundation, allowing it to dodge the constitutional limit on a foreign gift.

The White House and Department of Justice concluded the gift does not constitute bribery, as it is not conditioned on any official act, according to sources.

Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked him about accepting the jet from Qatar.

When Trump was asked by a reporter on May 12 about what he says to people that view the jet as a “personal gift” to him, he went ballistic, telling them they’re “fake news.”

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: @reallauraloomer/instagram

Laura Loomer said she was 'so disappointed' by Donald Trump taking a jet from Qatar.

“Let me tell you,” Trump continued, “you should be embarrassed asking that question. They’re giving us a free jet. I could say, ‘No, no, no, don’t give us. I want to pay you a billion or $400 million or whatever it is.’ Or I could say, ‘Thank you very much.’”

