Donald Trump Melts Down and Calls Democrats 'World Class Losers' After Receiving Backlash for Accepting Jet From Qatar

Trump’s legal team claimed the jet would go to the U.S. military and later to his presidential library foundation, allowing it to dodge the constitutional limit on a foreign gift.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, spoke to a news outlet, stating, “Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump’s administration is committed to full transparency.”

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer spoke out on social media, noting, “Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar. It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

The White House and Department of Justice concluded the gift does not constitute bribery, as it is not conditioned on any official act.