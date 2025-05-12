Donald Trump Melts Down and Calls Democrats 'World Class Losers' After Receiving Backlash for Accepting Jet From Qatar
Donald Trump clapped back amid criticism from the left over his plan to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar’s royal family.
The jet he would receive is said to be a “high security” and “gold-trimmed” version of Air Force One, intended to serve as a temporary replacement to his official plane, which has faced delays.
Donald Trump's Response to Criticism of the Jet
“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump ranted on Truth Social. “Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”
Donald Trump's Jet Acceptance Criticized by Non-Democrats as Well
While Trump slammed Democrats in his response, some of his loyal followers have criticized him for taking in the jet, including Laura Loomer.
“We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits,” she said on social media platform X. “I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him… But I have to call a spade a spade.”
Fox News host Mark Levin shared similar sentiments, calling Qatar a “terror state” and said the gift is not a cover for “anti-American, Jew-hating propaganda.”
- Donald Trump Slammed as 'Tone-Deaf' After Hawking $5 Million Trump 'Gold Card' for Wealthy Immigrants
- Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Opening Ritzy Invite-Only Club 'Full of Buffoons' in D.C.: 'Grifters Will Always Grift'
- 'Trump Force One' Menu Revealed: KFC, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni And Cheese — And Coconut Pie — Served On Recent Trip
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump’s legal team claimed the jet would go to the U.S. military and later to his presidential library foundation, allowing it to dodge the constitutional limit on a foreign gift.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, spoke to a news outlet, stating, “Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump’s administration is committed to full transparency.”
Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer spoke out on social media, noting, “Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar. It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”
The White House and Department of Justice concluded the gift does not constitute bribery, as it is not conditioned on any official act.
When Trump was asked by a reporter on May 12 about what he says to people that view the jet as a “personal gift” to him, he went ballistic, telling them they’re “fake news.”
“Let me tell you,” Trump continued, “you should be embarrassed asking that question. They’re giving us a free jet. I could say, ‘No, no, no, don’t give us. I want to pay you a billion or $400 million or whatever it is.’ Or I could say, ‘Thank you very much.’”
Donald Trump Attacked by Joe Biden
Aside from the controversy over the aircraft, Trump was recently verbally attacked by former President Joe Biden.
Biden spoke with BBC journalist Nick Robinson for his first sit-down interview since officially leaving the White House earlier this year, berating Trump for the policies he's put in place and the actions he's taken with world leaders throughout the start of his second term.
"He’s not behaving like a Republican president,” Biden boldly claimed, noting he found Trump and J.D. Vance’s argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky back in February “beneath America.”
Biden also berated Trump for continuously making threats to conquer land — like when he suggested the United States "take back Panama," annex Greenland or control Canada.
"And the way we talk about now that, ‘it’s the Gulf of America,' 'maybe we’re going to have to take back Panama,' 'maybe we need to acquire Greenland,’ ‘maybe Canada should be a [51st state].’ What the h---’s going on here?” Biden questioned.