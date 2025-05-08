'None of Us Want to Be a Part of This Mess!': 'Les Misérables' Cast Members Boycott Event After Donald Trump Plans to Attend Performance at Kennedy Center

Some cast members plan to boycott a performance of 'Les Misérables' at the Kennedy Center after Donald Trump revealed he will attend.

President Donald Trump announced he will attend a Kennedy Center performance of Les Misérables on June 11 for a fundraiser, and many cast members have shared they will be sitting the performance out.

Cast member Jake David Smith responsed to Donald Trump attending the show, noting it's 'happening... against our will.'

Cast member Jake David Smith took to his Instagram Story to share the cast of the show did “not ask to be politicized.”

“This is happening to us against our will,” he wrote. “We’re trying to move through and past this in whatever feel [sic] safest as individuals and as a community. I love my cast. I love my company. I stand with them. Take a second before reaching out and bombarding people with questions they may not have answers to.”

Steve Czar, who is also part of the company, said the show has been “doing everything it can” to make it happen at the Kennedy Center “while also allowing space for cast members to make incredibly difficult decisions.”