Donald Trump Boasts About 'Loving Inflation' as Prices Reach 3-Year High: 'The Numbers Were Great'
June 10 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is a big fan of inflation.
The president, 79, spoke with reporters at the Oval Office on Wednesday, June 10, where he discussed rising consumer prices currently infiltrating the American market.
Donald Trump Spoke About Rising Gas Prices on June 10
Trump was asked by members of the media about the Labor Department's latest Consumer Price Index, which found that prices were up 4.2 percent in May since last year.
This was the first time inflation reached 4 percent since 2023, marking its biggest increase in three years.
"No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation. You know why?" the businessman gushed. "Because as soon as this war is over — you know, I can say it now — something you didn't know."
"Do you know we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn't know? Iran until right now," Trump added.
He then divulged the U.S. has been "taking out millions of barrels of oil" through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the efforts aided in preventing oil prices from skyrocketing amid the wartime tension in Iran.
The U.S. Has Been at War With Iran Since February
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The U.S. went to war with Iran on February 28, and since then, gas prices soared to 40 percent.
When Trump was inquired if costs will decrease by November, he stated: "When the war's over, it's coming down. It's going to come down like a rock."
Donald Trump Refused to Answer Questions About Inflation Last Month
Last month, the POTUS also spoke about inflation prices while on his way to Marine One. He grew visibly annoyed when a reporter asked if his economic policies were causing the pricey surge.
"[My policies] have been working incredibly,” Trump said, before pivoting to foreign affairs and lashing out at the journalist.
"If you want them to have a nuclear weapon, then you’re a stupid person… I mean, I know you very well," he fumed.
Karoline Leavitt Previously Slammed Claims Costs Were Escalating
When White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was probed in April about mounting gas hikes, she denied the costs were high.
"Thank goodness we have a president in an administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump," the 28-year-old said during a press conference.
“Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office,” she claimed, labeling the situation a “stark contrast” to Joe Biden's government’s work.