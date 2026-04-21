Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash Over Gas Price Claims

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Karoline Leavitt has come under fire for asserting that gas prices have decreased since President Donald Trump took office. The statement stands in stark contrast to publicly available data, which indicates that fuel prices have actually increased to their highest levels in years.

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Source: Associated Press/YouTube Karoline Leavitt is facing criticism after claiming that gas prices have dropped.

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Leavitt made her remarks during a press conference with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tax Day. She stated, “And thank goodness we have a president in an administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump.” She continued by claiming, “Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office,” labeling the situation a “stark contrast” to the previous administration’s policies.

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Source: Associated Press/YouTube The press secretary's remarks were made during a press briefing, where she credited the administration’s energy policies for lower costs.

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However, the national average price of fuel has risen significantly in recent weeks. Reports show an increase from $2.98 per gallon on February 28 to approximately $4.11 per gallon currently. This figure surpasses the $3.17 average from the same time last year.

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Leavitt attributed the rise in prices to a “short-term disruption” resulting from U.S. strategies in the Middle East. “This is short-term disruption for the long-term strategic goal… to ensure that the world’s leading state sponsor of terror cannot obtain a nuclear weapon,” she asserted. One user remarked, “I was paying $2.29 a gallon… I’m paying $3.60 now.”

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Source: Associated Press/YouTube Public data shows that fuel prices have actually risen to some of their highest levels in recent years.

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Bessent also addressed the press, noting that tax cuts have allowed many Americans to have more disposable income. He confirmed that five million people have signed up for Trump Accounts for their children, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to helping families manage their finances.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s economic strategy, calling the situation a short-term disruption.