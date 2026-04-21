Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash Over Gas Price Claims
April 21 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt has come under fire for asserting that gas prices have decreased since President Donald Trump took office.
The statement stands in stark contrast to publicly available data, which indicates that fuel prices have actually increased to their highest levels in years.
Leavitt made her remarks during a press conference with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tax Day.
She stated, “And thank goodness we have a president in an administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump.”
She continued by claiming, “Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office,” labeling the situation a “stark contrast” to the previous administration’s policies.
However, the national average price of fuel has risen significantly in recent weeks. Reports show an increase from $2.98 per gallon on February 28 to approximately $4.11 per gallon currently. This figure surpasses the $3.17 average from the same time last year.
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Leavitt attributed the rise in prices to a “short-term disruption” resulting from U.S. strategies in the Middle East.
“This is short-term disruption for the long-term strategic goal… to ensure that the world’s leading state sponsor of terror cannot obtain a nuclear weapon,” she asserted.
One user remarked, “I was paying $2.29 a gallon… I’m paying $3.60 now.”
Bessent also addressed the press, noting that tax cuts have allowed many Americans to have more disposable income. He confirmed that five million people have signed up for Trump Accounts for their children, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to helping families manage their finances.
“We are working with the American people, with American families, not only to give them more of their money, but to show them how to invest it in a safe, smart and sound way,” he said.
Despite the backlash, Leavitt maintains confidence in the economy, stating, “President Trump has built the greatest economy in the world before. He is doing it again.”