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Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash Over Gas Price Claims

split photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA;Associated Press/YouTube

Karoline Leavitt faced backlash after claiming gas prices dropped, despite data showing otherwise.

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April 21 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt has come under fire for asserting that gas prices have decreased since President Donald Trump took office.

The statement stands in stark contrast to publicly available data, which indicates that fuel prices have actually increased to their highest levels in years.

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image of Karoline Leavitt is facing criticism after claiming that gas prices have dropped.
Source: Associated Press/YouTube

Karoline Leavitt is facing criticism after claiming that gas prices have dropped.

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Leavitt made her remarks during a press conference with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tax Day.

She stated, “And thank goodness we have a president in an administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump.”

She continued by claiming, “Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office,” labeling the situation a “stark contrast” to the previous administration’s policies.

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image of The press secretary's remarks were made during a press briefing, where she credited the administration’s energy policies for lower costs.
Source: Associated Press/YouTube

The press secretary's remarks were made during a press briefing, where she credited the administration’s energy policies for lower costs.

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However, the national average price of fuel has risen significantly in recent weeks. Reports show an increase from $2.98 per gallon on February 28 to approximately $4.11 per gallon currently. This figure surpasses the $3.17 average from the same time last year.

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Leavitt attributed the rise in prices to a “short-term disruption” resulting from U.S. strategies in the Middle East.

“This is short-term disruption for the long-term strategic goal… to ensure that the world’s leading state sponsor of terror cannot obtain a nuclear weapon,” she asserted.

One user remarked, “I was paying $2.29 a gallon… I’m paying $3.60 now.”

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image of Public data shows that fuel prices have actually risen to some of their highest levels in recent years.
Source: Associated Press/YouTube

Public data shows that fuel prices have actually risen to some of their highest levels in recent years.

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Bessent also addressed the press, noting that tax cuts have allowed many Americans to have more disposable income. He confirmed that five million people have signed up for Trump Accounts for their children, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to helping families manage their finances.

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image of Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s economic strategy, calling the situation a short-term disruption.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s economic strategy, calling the situation a short-term disruption.

“We are working with the American people, with American families, not only to give them more of their money, but to show them how to invest it in a safe, smart and sound way,” he said.

Despite the backlash, Leavitt maintains confidence in the economy, stating, “President Trump has built the greatest economy in the world before. He is doing it again.”

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