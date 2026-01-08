Donald and Melania Trump's Holiday Rules Revealed: Guests Urged Not to 'Bother' 'Quiet' Barron

Article continues below advertisement

While Donald and Melania Trump celebrated the holidays at Mar-a-Lago with lavish parties and a full social calendar, their son, Barron Trump, largely stayed out of the spotlight. According to People, the 19-year-old was present throughout the Trump family's Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Palm Beach estate, but insiders say guests were careful to give him space.

One source explained that while there was no official ban on filming or photographing Barron, etiquette at the club made expectations clear. "It's very understood that guests don’t bother Barron or anyone around him," a source told the outlet.

Throughout the holiday season, Barron was described as keeping close to his family and avoiding unnecessary attention. One source characterized his demeanor as reserved rather than aloof. "He is quiet and reserved when spotted in public, not outgoing, but totally in control," the source added. "He is more at ease when he’s with his family. He doesn’t smile a lot. He’s just not a social butterfly."

Melania meanwhile, was said to be especially mindful of how her youngest son was portrayed during the festivities. Sources noted that while she did not have to intervene at the time, she would not hesitate to step in if needed.

