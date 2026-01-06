'Awkward' and 'Antisocial' Barron Trump Accused of 'Having No Friends' After Keeping to Himself at New Year's Eve Party: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump dressed to the nines for dad Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, but videos from the bash made it seem like he wasn't living it up like the rest of the guests. In footage from the December 31, 2025 shindig, Barron — clad in a suit and bow tie — can be seen standing next to his dad and mom Melania as they chat and smile with other people as he remains still and stoic.

Social Media Reacts to Barron Trump's Party Behavior

Source: mega Barron Trump wasn't socializing in footage from his dad's New Year's Eve party.

In one viral post, Barron looked unamused as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem danced to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." TikTok users couldn't help but comment on the clips, with people calling the 19-year-old "awkward" and "antisocial." "Looks miserable," a second person noted, while a third penned, "I feel bad for him, but he's his father's son." "He’s standing around awkwardly with no real friends, just like his dad," another person said.

Inside Barron Trump's Life as a College Student

This isn't the first time the first son has spun headlines over his personal life, as after he enrolled in New York University, former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker called Barron "an oddity on campus." "He goes to class, he goes home," she shared. Kaya also claimed one of her professors once said Barron "doesn't really belong here." For his sophomore year, it was reported that Barron started taking NYU classes at their Washington, D.C., campus.

Source: mega A source claimed Barron Trump doesn't give out his phone number.

Despite comments about his lack of pals, one source told a news outlet he has a small circle of friends he communicates with through video games and the app Discord. The source explained the teen shies away from giving out his phone number because it "creates more trouble than it's worth." "If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round," the source spilled. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

Is Barron Trump Dating Anyone?

Source: mega In September 2025, a source claimed Barron entertained a girl at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Rumors have swirled over his dating life, as in September 2025, an outlet claimed Barron shut down an entire floor of NYC's Trump Tower to have a girl over. The girl in question was never identified.

Source: mega It's unclear if Donald and Melania Trump's only child is currently dating anyone.