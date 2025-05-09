Donald Trump 'Trusts' 'Brilliant Partner' Melania Trump,' Says Pal Siggy Flicker: 'He Listens When She Gives Advice'
Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Siggy Flicker, who was recently appointed by Donald Trump to the Board of the Holocaust Memorial Council, opened up to OK! about the president and his wife, Melania Trump.
Donald Trump Has 'So Much Respect' for Melania
“I see him all the time,” Siggy shared of Donald. “I see him at dinner. I see him walking in with Melania. I was there on Valentine's Day, witnessing them holding hands underneath the table. It’s just the opposite [of what’s been portrayed in the media]… When you’re witnessing that, you know the whole world has been lied to.”
“Donald Trump has so much respect for Melania, and at the end of the day, he really, really goes to her and listens when she gives advice,” she added. “He trusts her and he considers her a brilliant partner. He really leans on his wife, for she is impeccable on every level.”
Donald Trump's Love of Music
Siggy also spoke to Donald’s character, insisting he’s “the kindest, most generous man,” and she “can’t believe how they [the media] portrayed him.”
“He is not for putting money in his pockets and his friends’ pockets,” Siggy continued. “He’s for the people.”
She also shared that people might not know about Donald’s love of music, which ranges “from [listening to] Sinead O’Connor to [the song] ‘November Rain.’”
“He always plays that on the plane,” Siggy shared. “He loves it. He loves Elvis. He loves James Brown. He loves Phantom of the Opera and [Luciano] Pavarotti, and he's funny.”
Aside from his love of music, Siggy noted he always asks people how they’re doing. “He's the opposite of what they portray him on at CNN,” she insisted. “And I've been with him a few times, and I'm like, ‘Okay, let me see… [if] this is fake…' But, for the last four years, I had plenty of opportunities to see if it was fake, and it’s not.”
Siggy Flicker's New Position Under Donald Trump
As OK! previously shared, Siggy revealed she is “over the moon” regarding her new position under Donald.
Though she made backlash for being part of Donald's inner circle, she made it clear she couldn’t care less.
"I’m not interested in what you know the Jihadis say, or… the people with Trump derangement syndrome,” she claimed. “I know this man personally,”
“You know, I'm trying to save America,” she added. “I’m really trying to save America, because, in 50 years from now, this country will not look like it does today. It's not going to look like it does today. We have been infiltrated, we're living in dangerous times.”
Siggy insisted people have been “trying to come” at her for years, “but there's somebody up there, Hashem, who was looking out for me. And all I could say is, we're living in biblical times — and Siggy Flicker has never been happier.”