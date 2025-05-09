Donald Trump 'Trusts' 'Brilliant Partner' Melania Trump,' Says Pal Siggy Flicker: 'He Listens When She Gives Advice'

“I see him all the time,” Siggy shared of Donald. “I see him at dinner. I see him walking in with Melania. I was there on Valentine's Day, witnessing them holding hands underneath the table. It’s just the opposite [of what’s been portrayed in the media]… When you’re witnessing that, you know the whole world has been lied to.”

“Donald Trump has so much respect for Melania, and at the end of the day, he really, really goes to her and listens when she gives advice,” she added. “He trusts her and he considers her a brilliant partner. He really leans on his wife, for she is impeccable on every level.”