Siggy Flicker Is 'Trying to Save America' From 'Dangerous Times' as Donald Trump Appoints Her to Holocaust Board
Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Siggy Flicker opened up to OK! about President Donald Trump appointing her to the Board of the Holocaust Memorial Council and how she feels she’s been sent to “save America.”
From 'RHONJ' to Meeting Donald Trump
“I’m over the moon,” Flicker shared regarding her new position. “I don't even know what to tell you… when you met me, I was on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. That was about eight years ago. I had a castmate on there who casually referenced [Adolph] Hitler.”
Flicker was referring to Margaret Josephs making an analogy involving Hitler where she said, “But Siggy, Hitler would have not killed me. Does that make him a good person?”
“I had every self-hating Jew say to me, don't make a big deal out of it,” Flicker shared. “I trusted my gut instinct and I went with it. That's how much I am my father's daughter… You're not going to mention Hitler's name to the only Jew in the room, and I went with my gut instinct and look where I ended up. I got off a s--- show. I got on to meeting the President of the United States of America, and the rest is just a fairy tale. I believe it was my karma. I believe that I deserve it.”
Siggy Flicker Doesn't Care About Criticism
While Flicker may face some criticism for her new position and dedication to Trump, she made it clear she couldn’t care less.
“I’m not interested in what you know the Jihadis say, or… the people with Trump derangement syndrome,” Flicker claimed. “I know this man personally… Donald Trump is for the people.”
Back to 'Housewives'
Flicker noted it feels like “a full circle [moment]" for her.
“I trusted my gut,” she elaborated of the pivotal moment during the reality show. “Then, when Andy Cohen called me up and said, ‘Ah, my rabbi said it's not a big deal,’ I said, ‘Well, your rabbi can go f--- themselves. I don't really give a s---. It's a big deal to me. And I'm not apologizing, and I'm not taking it back.’ I am moving forward… And people were like, 'Oh, she's a Trump supporter...' I’m like, ‘D--- straight I am.’ That's why today I don't care about the hate.”
Siggy Flicker is Trying to 'Save America'
Flicker has a direct connection to the Holocaust, as her father, Dr. Mordecai Paldiel, is a survivor and headed up Yad Vashem’s Righteous Gentile Division.
“You know, I'm trying to save America,” Flicker claimed. “I’m really trying to save America, because, in 50 years from now, this country will not look like it does today. It's not going to look like it does today. We have been infiltrated, we're living in dangerous times.”
"They've been trying to come at me for years,” Flicker concluded, “but there's somebody up there, Hashem, who was looking out for me. And all I could say is, we're living in biblical times — and Siggy Flicker has never been happier.”