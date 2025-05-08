Siggy Flicker Is 'Trying to Save America' From 'Dangerous Times' as Donald Trump Appoints Her to Holocaust Board

“I’m over the moon,” Flicker shared regarding her new position. “I don't even know what to tell you… when you met me, I was on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. That was about eight years ago. I had a castmate on there who casually referenced [Adolph] Hitler.”

Flicker was referring to Margaret Josephs making an analogy involving Hitler where she said, “But Siggy, Hitler would have not killed me. Does that make him a good person?”

“I had every self-hating Jew say to me, don't make a big deal out of it,” Flicker shared. “I trusted my gut instinct and I went with it. That's how much I am my father's daughter… You're not going to mention Hitler's name to the only Jew in the room, and I went with my gut instinct and look where I ended up. I got off a s--- show. I got on to meeting the President of the United States of America, and the rest is just a fairy tale. I believe it was my karma. I believe that I deserve it.”