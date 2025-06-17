or
Donald Trump's Military Parade: Corporate Sponsors Steal the Show With Shout-Outs

Trump’s military parade honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary featured shoutouts to 22 corporate sponsors.

June 17 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump’s military parade on Saturday, June 14, turned into a showcase for corporate sponsors, with 22 companies and foundations receiving shout-outs during the event. Among them was Coinbase, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange that contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee in January.

Afterward, the Securities and Exchange Commission under Trump dismissed a lawsuit against the company.

The parade, which marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday. The event featured soldiers dressed in uniforms from various wars.

As the announcer introduced the Korean War-era uniforms, he suddenly pivoted to give a shout-out. "Special thanks to our sponsor – Coinbase," he proclaimed.

Lockheed Martin also received an acknowledgment among the corporate patrons. According to The Wall Street Journal, 22 corporations and foundations supported the celebration, which took place on the National Mall.

General Dynamics and USAA served as the presenting sponsors for the festival. Additional supporters included the Gary Sinise Foundation, Bell Textron, Wounded Warrior Project, Walmart, GOVX, Leonardo DRS, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Leidos, Armed Forces Mutual, Boeing, First Command, General Electric Aerospace, T-Mobile, King George, InterContinental Hotels Group and the NFL.

The America250 Foundation, the nonprofit organizing the U.S. Semiquincentennial celebration, also revealed sponsorship commitments from Oracle, Lockheed Martin, UFC, Coinbase, Palantir, Amazon, Exiger, Scott's Miracle Grow, Phorm Energy and FedEx.

Many of these companies joined the parade, as noted in a press release from America250. Organizers estimated the event’s cost between $25 million and $45 million, marking the first military parade in Washington, D.C., since the end of the Gulf War in 1991.

The parade commemorated the traditional founding date of the United States Army on June 14, 1775, making it the oldest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The parade also coincided with Flag Day.

The parade featured approximately 6,600 soldiers, with sections dedicated to various conflicts, each represented by troops in period costumes. It also showcased military vehicles and aircrafts.

Saturday’s parade unfolded against a backdrop of political turmoil, marked by a political assassination, widespread protests and airstrikes between Israel and Iran.

Reports also indicated potential damage to Washington's streets from the heavy vehicles, estimated at around $16 million.

