Donald Trump Mocked for Considering a Trip to Gaza to End the War: 'Lying Coward'

As President Donald Trump aids in a peace deal after two devastating years of war on the Gaza Strip, he made a shocking statement about visiting the Palestinian territory in the near future. “I might do that; I may do that. We haven’t decided exactly. I will be going to Egypt most likely. That’s where everybody is gathered right now, and we appreciate that very much,” Trump said on Wednesday, October 8, after he was asked if he would “consider” going to Gaza.

U.S Negotiators Are Currently in Egypt to Broker Peace Deal

Q: Would you consider going to Gaza to see what things are like on the ground?



TRUMP: I would. I might do that. pic.twitter.com/dueIPW5Mi9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X On October 8, Donald Trump spoke about his intentions to travel to the Middle East.

He then reiterated his plans to travel to Egypt as early as Sunday, October 12, to negotiate a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, where Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are currently located as they assist in indirect peace talks. “But there’s a very good chance,” Trump added of his likely visit to the Middle East. “Negotiations are going along very well. We’re dealing with Hamas and many of the countries.”

Donald Trump Confirms His Upcoming Trip to Egypt

Source: mega Donald Trump said he will likely travel to Egypt by Sunday, October 12.

The president continued to highlight his plans, saying, “Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas. And it seems to be going well. So we’ll let you know. If that’s the case, we’ll be leaving probably on Sunday, maybe Saturday, maybe a little later than Saturday evening, but that seems to be our schedule.”

'Lying Coward'

Source: mega Critics do not believe that the president will travel to Gaza to help end the war.

After a snippet of his statement went viral via X, social media users called out the president for being a “lying coward” about his intentions. “Only if he’s given the Nobel Peace prize,” one sarcastically wrote. “It’s f------ rubble. Where the f--- is he gonna go?” questioned another. “No reason for Trump to go to a war zone,” added a third.

Donald Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan

Source: mega Donald Trump announced his 20-point peace plan in September.