Donald Trump Mocked for Considering a Trip to Gaza to End the War: 'Lying Coward'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
As President Donald Trump aids in a peace deal after two devastating years of war on the Gaza Strip, he made a shocking statement about visiting the Palestinian territory in the near future.
“I might do that; I may do that. We haven’t decided exactly. I will be going to Egypt most likely. That’s where everybody is gathered right now, and we appreciate that very much,” Trump said on Wednesday, October 8, after he was asked if he would “consider” going to Gaza.
U.S Negotiators Are Currently in Egypt to Broker Peace Deal
He then reiterated his plans to travel to Egypt as early as Sunday, October 12, to negotiate a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, where Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are currently located as they assist in indirect peace talks.
“But there’s a very good chance,” Trump added of his likely visit to the Middle East. “Negotiations are going along very well. We’re dealing with Hamas and many of the countries.”
Donald Trump Confirms His Upcoming Trip to Egypt
The president continued to highlight his plans, saying, “Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas. And it seems to be going well. So we’ll let you know. If that’s the case, we’ll be leaving probably on Sunday, maybe Saturday, maybe a little later than Saturday evening, but that seems to be our schedule.”
'Lying Coward'
After a snippet of his statement went viral via X, social media users called out the president for being a “lying coward” about his intentions.
“Only if he’s given the Nobel Peace prize,” one sarcastically wrote.
“It’s f------ rubble. Where the f--- is he gonna go?” questioned another.
“No reason for Trump to go to a war zone,” added a third.
Donald Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan
Trump’s aid in ending the Gaza war comes two weeks after he presented his 20-point plan on how to create peace between Hamas and Israel. The president’s plan was backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he announced his intention on September 29.
The 20-point plan details the necessary measures for Hamas to return all Israeli hostages within 72 hours of agreeing to the treaty and for Israel’s military to withdraw from the Gaza Strip in phases.
The United States’ role in the peace deal will be to “work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza” so that the borders are protected.