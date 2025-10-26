'Two Left Feet and Nothing Between His Ears': Donald Trump Mocked for Dancing as He Arrives in Malaysia — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump took his infamous dance moves global. On Saturday, October 25, the president touched down in Malaysia for the first stop of his five-day visit to Asia. After departing from Air Force One, he was greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a band and plenty of locals.

Donald Trump Gets Trolled for His Dance Moves

TRUMP DANCE — MALAYSIA EDITION! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HLyCVaCndh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 26, 2025

To celebrate, the POTUS, 79, started pumping his fist, moving to the music and greeting the crowd as he's often seen doing at his events or rallies. However, his critics couldn't help but poke fun. "Trump’s foreign policy in one frame: Dance first, deal later and logic never," one person commented, while another quipped, "He seriously looks like a geriatric nursing home resident at the '50s party." "Two left feet, small hands and nothing between his ears," said a third. "Add vertigo and he leaves the world spinning and in no mood for dance."

Trump's White House Ballroom

The POTUS will also visit Tokyo and South Korea on his trip. His adventure comes amid growing backlash against his construction on the White House, as he tore down the East Wing to make room for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that will hold 650 guests. "The White House Ballroom will be substantially separated from the main building of the White House, but at the same time, its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical," a press release stated. "The site of the new ballroom will be where the small, heavily changed, and reconstructed East Wing currently sits."

Jack Schlossberg Bashes White House Renovation

Source: mega Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg criticized Trump for getting rid of her White House rose garden.

The project, which is being funded by Trump and donors, is estimated to cost around $250 million. The president was slammed for focusing on the ballroom amid things like the government shutdown, while others ridiculed him for tearing down history. Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg posted an old photo of the area and compared it to the rubble sitting there today. "My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white. Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete," he wrote. "She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on — in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service."

