or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Two Left Feet and Nothing Between His Ears': Donald Trump Mocked for Dancing as He Arrives in Malaysia — Watch

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is known for dancing to 'Y.M.C.A.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 26 2025, Updated 2:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump took his infamous dance moves global.

On Saturday, October 25, the president touched down in Malaysia for the first stop of his five-day visit to Asia. After departing from Air Force One, he was greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a band and plenty of locals.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Gets Trolled for His Dance Moves

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

To celebrate, the POTUS, 79, started pumping his fist, moving to the music and greeting the crowd as he's often seen doing at his events or rallies.

However, his critics couldn't help but poke fun.

"Trump’s foreign policy in one frame: Dance first, deal later and logic never," one person commented, while another quipped, "He seriously looks like a geriatric nursing home resident at the '50s party."

"Two left feet, small hands and nothing between his ears," said a third. "Add vertigo and he leaves the world spinning and in no mood for dance."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's White House Ballroom

Photo of President Donald Trump was mocked for doing his signature dance when he touched down in Malaysia.
Source: mega

President Donald Trump was mocked for doing his signature dance when he touched down in Malaysia.

The POTUS will also visit Tokyo and South Korea on his trip.

His adventure comes amid growing backlash against his construction on the White House, as he tore down the East Wing to make room for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that will hold 650 guests.

"The White House Ballroom will be substantially separated from the main building of the White House, but at the same time, its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical," a press release stated. "The site of the new ballroom will be where the small, heavily changed, and reconstructed East Wing currently sits."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg Bashes White House Renovation

Photo of Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg criticized Trump for getting rid of her White House rose garden.
Source: mega

Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg criticized Trump for getting rid of her White House rose garden.

The project, which is being funded by Trump and donors, is estimated to cost around $250 million.

The president was slammed for focusing on the ballroom amid things like the government shutdown, while others ridiculed him for tearing down history.

Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg posted an old photo of the area and compared it to the rubble sitting there today.

"My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white. Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete," he wrote. "She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on — in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service."

Photo of Trump's ballroom will cost around $250 million.
Source: mega

Trump's ballroom will cost around $250 million.

"A year from now, we’ll get our last chance to stop Trump. History is watching," he concluded. "We need leaders with courage, conviction and who actually care."

His upload received over 200,000 "likes."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.