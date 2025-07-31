Donald Trump Boots Wife Melania From Her East Wing Office in the White House to Make Way for $200 Million Ballroom Construction

Melania Trump's office in the White House is being relocated.

The East Wing holds the first lady's office and that of her staff, so their space will be relocated once construction starts in September.

Donald Trump 's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday, July 31, that the White House 's East Wing will be home to a new ballroom, which she called a "much-needed and exquisite addition."

Melania Trump is packing up her things — sort of.

Melania Trump's office in the White House has to be relocated due to the president's plans for a new ballroom.

The new space is slated to be 90,000 square feet and will hold 650 guests.

"The White House Ballroom will be substantially separated from the main building of the White House, but at the same time, its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical," a press release revealed. "The site of the new ballroom will be where the small, heavily changed, and reconstructed East Wing currently sits."

Construction is expected to wrap "long before the end of President Trump's term," assured Leavitt.