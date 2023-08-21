Exposing Donald Trump: Former POTUS' Most Outrageous Lies Explored

After Donald Trump's term as the President of the United States, he ramped up his claims that voter fraud was a frequent occurrence in the United States. He also claimed on Twitter that voting by mail does not work out well for Republicans.

However, according to fact-checking done by CNN, the country's allegedly widespread voter fraud of Trump's description was non-existent. His own advisers, who tried to tell him he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, shared similar sentiments.

"The president disagreed with that," former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said. "I don't recall the particular words. He thought I was wrong, he told me so, and that they were going to go in a different direction."

Stepien said Trump's odds of legally winning the election were unpromising, as they believed his chances of reclaiming his post were only around five to ten percent.

Trump's adviser, Jason Miller, based his statement on the information the lead data person, Matt Oczkowski, gathered and it indeed resonated with the final county-by-county and state-by-state results.

He also recounted the former POTUS' disagreement with Oczkowski's assessment when he was in the Oval Office, as Trump insisted the data lead person was not looking into the "broader things."