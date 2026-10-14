Politics Donald Trump’s 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp Works Side by Side With New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia on Alaska Trip Source: mega President Donald Trump was surrounded by two of his blonde aides on a cramped Marine One trip to Alaska. Adam Downer Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Katie Zacharia was shadowed by Donald Trump's favorite blonde aide and so-called "Human Printer," Natalie Harp, as top White House officials followed President Trump to an Alaska rally. Susie Wiles — who Trump overrode by hiring Zacharia on a whim — joined the presidential posse on the trip.

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Zacharia Flies With Trump After Tough First Day

Source: MEGA Harp followed Zacharia onto Marine One.

It's the first campaign tour for Zacharia, who was named the new White House Press Secretary last week but stumbled out of the gate in a viral first press conference on October 13. Zacharia, 41, was criticized for appearing to have difficulty reading her notes and more. “I want to thank President Trump for his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work for him for a very long time,” she told the White House press corps in an awkward 14-minute appearance. “I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz with energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms thanks to President Trump.”

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White House Officials Reportedly Seething at Zacharia Pick

Source: MEGA White House officials are reportedly seething at Zacharia's job performance.

According to MS NOW's Joe Scarborough, the White House was "blindsided" by her awful debut. "And now I can't even repeat some of the things they are saying about this decision," he added. "But inside the White House they are angry.” Trump reportedly installed Zacharia with little vetting. Prior to landing the gig as Trump's mouthpiece, Zacharia worked for a month in the Department of Homeland Security, then took a job as a communications advisor in the Trump Media and Technology group. Both gigs occurred in 2026. Trump took a shine to her when she made television appearances on Newsmax and Fox News and stood by her when speaking to reporters, telling a White House gaggle he thought she did a "great job."

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Commenters Note Zacharia's Resemblance to Harp — and Ivanka

Source: MEGA Commenters noted both Natalie Harp and Katie Zacharia resemble Ivanka Trump.

Commenters opined that Zacharia's resemblance to Harp — who earned the "Human Printer" nickname for constantly handing him positive articles about himself — could have inspired Trump to pick his new press secretary. "This photo says everything about why Trump keeps hiring unqualified worshipful young women (who look like his daughter)," said journalist Aaron Rupar of the two women accompanying the POTUS to Alaska. "A perfect image of how Trump maintains his psychotic alternate reality. He now has a 360-degree Ivanka [Trump]-shaped bubble to seal him in a warm bath of praise —and to protect him from narcissistic injury," said activist writer Jim Stewartson.

Trump Tries to Salvage Alaska

Source: MEGA Trump's trip to Alaska continues his surprising tour of red states.