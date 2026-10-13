Donald Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Delivers 'Worst Press Briefing in History' During First Podium Appearance, According to Critics
Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s newest press secretary is already facing criticism after her first appearance at the White House podium.
Katie Zacharia was tapped to replace Karoline Leavitt last week, but her debut news conference is already drawing negative reactions.
Observers claimed she seemed nervous and unprepared, and cut the briefing short much earlier than Leavitt usually did. Even Trump insiders reportedly weren’t happy with her performance.
'She Confused Her Husband With the President'
Ben Meiselas, co-founder of the progressive media company MeidasTouch, quickly piled on. “It’s being called the worst press briefing in the history of all press secretaries,” he said. “She confused her husband with the president.”
Zacharia began the briefing with an eight-minute statement during which she hesitated numerous times and frequently checked her note cards.
'I've Seen Hostage Videos With Better Delivery'
When asked how she’d balance her work and home life, she said “My president, excuse me, my husband – that’s a good one – my husband is out here for the week.”
She took only three questions, from Breitbart, Fox News, and Daily Mail. Zacharia ended the briefing after 14 minutes, as opposed to Leavitt’s average of 45 minutes.
The White House blocks commentary on its YouTube feed, but commenters on X were merciless. Replies on the official X account were overwhelmingly opposed.
“I’ve seen hostage videos with better delivery,” remarked one.
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'That Was the Single Most Embarrassing Press Briefing in History'
“That was the single most embarrassing press briefing in history,” said another.
Perhaps the most brutal comment at the source referred to the White House Communications Director who famously lasted only 11 days on the job, Anthony Scaramucci: "I do not think she will last a single Scaramucci."
Commenters at MeidasTouch were no more friendly.
“Can we get a count at how many times she thanked the cult leader?” asked one commenter after Zacharia praised Trump for several sentences in a row.
'I Thought She Was Very Good'
One insider expressed relief that she was able to break real news by announcing Trump has asked for the resignation of Kimberly Guilfoyle, embattled ambassador to Greece. “At least that takes the focus off her performance,” they said.
However, Zacharia received a positive review from possibly the only critic that matters to her future. “I thought she was very good,” Trump, a noted fan of her work already, told reporters afterward.