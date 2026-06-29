Donald Trump's Niece Mary Trump Celebrates Supreme Court Blow in E. Jean Carroll Case: 'Time to Pay Up'

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Donald Trump's latest legal setback prompted a gleeful reaction from one of his most outspoken critics — his own niece Mary Trump. After the Supreme Court declined to hear the president's appeal in the E. Jean Carroll case, Mary celebrated the decision on social media, declaring it was finally "time to pay up."

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Mary Trump Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling

Source: @MaryLTrump/X Mary Trump declared it was 'time to pay up' after the court declined to hear her uncle's appeal.

Mary wasted no time reacting after the nation's highest court refused to take up her uncle's appeal seeking to overturn the civil judgment in E. Jean's sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit, per Law and Crime. "At last! @ejeancarroll just kicked Donald's a-- once and for all. What a legend she is! Time to pay up, Donald," Mary wrote on X. The Supreme Court denied Donald's petition without comment on Monday, June 29, listing the case among several others it declined to review.

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At last! @ejeancarroll just kicked Donald's ass once and for all. What a legend she is!



Time to pay up, Donald. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 29, 2026 Source: @MaryLTrump/X The Supreme Court left intact the $5 million verdict awarded to E. Jean Carroll.

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Donald Trump's Appeal Comes to an End

Source: mega Donald Trump repeatedly argued errors during the trial warranted a new hearing, but the Supreme Court declined to intervene.

The decision effectively closes the door on Donald's effort to reverse the jury's 2023 verdict, which found he sexually abused writer E. Jean in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman store in the 1990s and later defamed her by publicly denying her allegations. A New York jury awarded E. Jean $5 million in damages after concluding Donald was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Since then, the president has repeatedly challenged the verdict through the appeals process, arguing that mistakes made during the trial unfairly influenced the outcome. Among Donald's chief objections was U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's decision to admit testimony from other women who accused Donald of sexual misconduct.

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Evidence at the Center of the Appeal

E. Jean Carroll's attorneys maintained the evidence presented at trial supported the jury's verdict.

Donald argued jurors should never have heard testimony from Jessica Leeds, who alleged he assaulted her aboard an airplane in the 1970s. He also objected to testimony from journalist Natasha Stoynoff, who claimed Donald sexually assaulted her while she was interviewing him at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. In addition, his legal team objected to jurors being shown the infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" recording in which Donald was heard making lewd remarks about women during a conversation with then-host Billy Bush. E. Jean's attorneys countered that even if some evidence had been admitted in error, it would not have changed the outcome because the overall case against Donald was supported by substantial evidence.

Key Moment From the Trial

Source: mega A photo showing Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll together became a notable piece of evidence during the case.