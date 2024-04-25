Federal Judge Rules Against Donald Trump's Appeal for New E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial

In the ruling, Judge Kaplan wrote, "Contrary to the defendant's arguments, Ms. Carroll's compensatory damages were not awarded solely for her emotional distress; they were not for garden variety harms; and they were not excessive, for all of the reasons stated in Ms. Carroll's opposition brief."

"In sum, an award of $11 million in reputational and $7.3 million in non-reputational compensatory damages is far from a historical anomaly in New York, before even considering the unique scale of the defamation at hand," the ruling continued. "Thus, the compensatory damages awards were not excessive as a matter of New York law."

Judge Kaplan said Trump’s legal arguments are without merit — and ultimately found that the punitive damages the jury awarded Carroll “passes constitutional muster.”