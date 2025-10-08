or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Will Likely Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell in 6 Months: 'I Think a Deal Has Been Cut,' Says Biographer

photo of Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Donald Trump's biographer suggested the president will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell in as little as six months.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Four-time Donald Trump biographer Michael Wolff suggested the president will likely issue a pardon to his longtime socialite acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell as early as six months from now.

Wolff joined the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast with host Joanna Coles on Tuesday, October 7, where he made the shocking claim about pardoning Maxwell amid midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

Micheal Wolff Says Ghislaine Maxwell Will Likely Be Pardoned in 6 Months

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @thedailybeast/YouTube

Micheal Wolff projected that Ghislaine Maxwell will be pardoned in six months.

“I think a deal has been cut,” he told Coles. “So when, you know, how soon? Thursday? Possibly. I mean, I’d say more conservatively we are out six months or so.”

Coles suggested that if Trump grants Maxwell — who was convicted on five out of six counts, including s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity — it would be because she had inside information on his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein and minors.

“She’s now thinking about all the things she’s got on him,” Coles alleged, adding that freeing Maxwell from her 20-year sentence would be “just astonishing” after she was found guilty in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Haven't Heard the Name in So Long'

Source: @acyn.bsky.social/Bluesky

Donald Trump claimed he hasn't heard Ghislaine Maxwell's name in 'so long.'

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Maxwell has a release date of July 17, 2037. At that time, she would be 75 years old after serving her full sentence.

When asked in the Oval Office on October 6 if he would grant Maxwell clemency in the future, Trump responded by saying he had not yet decided.

“I haven’t heard the name in so long,” the president told reporters. “I can say this, that I’d have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says He Will Talk With DOJ About a Pardon

photo of The president said he will correspond with the DOJ before making a decision
Source: mega

The president said he will correspond with the DOJ before making a decision.

He then confused reporters even more by dancing around an affirmative answer. “I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it,” Trump stated.

When he was reminded about the severity of what Maxwell was convicted of, the president claimed he’d have to speak with the Department of Justice to make a final decision. “Yeah, I mean, I’m going to have to take a look at it. I’d have to ask DOJ,” he said.

'He's Going to Do It'

photo of Internet users are convinced the president will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Internet users are convinced the president will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following the president’s unspecified take on pardoning the convicted felon, internet users reacted by claiming his reaction about not recently hearing Maxwell’s name was complete “bs.”

“Haven't heard the name in so long.....2 months ago he and his cronies were deposing her again to clear his name,” wrote one X user, referring to Maxwell’s meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.

“He hasn’t heard the name in so long? He’s been asked about it repeatedly all summer,” agreed another person, with a third predicting, “He’s going to do it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.