Donald Trump Will Likely Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell in 6 Months: 'I Think a Deal Has Been Cut,' Says Biographer

Four-time Donald Trump biographer Michael Wolff suggested the president will likely issue a pardon to his longtime socialite acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell as early as six months from now. Wolff joined the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast with host Joanna Coles on Tuesday, October 7, where he made the shocking claim about pardoning Maxwell amid midterm elections.

Micheal Wolff Says Ghislaine Maxwell Will Likely Be Pardoned in 6 Months

Source: @thedailybeast/YouTube Micheal Wolff projected that Ghislaine Maxwell will be pardoned in six months.

“I think a deal has been cut,” he told Coles. “So when, you know, how soon? Thursday? Possibly. I mean, I’d say more conservatively we are out six months or so.” Coles suggested that if Trump grants Maxwell — who was convicted on five out of six counts, including s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity — it would be because she had inside information on his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein and minors. “She’s now thinking about all the things she’s got on him,” Coles alleged, adding that freeing Maxwell from her 20-year sentence would be “just astonishing” after she was found guilty in 2021.

'I Haven't Heard the Name in So Long'

Trump on pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: Haven't heard the name in so long. I’ll take a look at it. I’ll speak to the DOJ. A lot of people have asked me for pardons. Reporter: But she’s convicted of sex trafficking Trump: I’ll have to take a look at it.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 4:53 PM Source: @acyn.bsky.social/Bluesky Donald Trump claimed he hasn't heard Ghislaine Maxwell's name in 'so long.'

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Maxwell has a release date of July 17, 2037. At that time, she would be 75 years old after serving her full sentence. When asked in the Oval Office on October 6 if he would grant Maxwell clemency in the future, Trump responded by saying he had not yet decided. “I haven’t heard the name in so long,” the president told reporters. “I can say this, that I’d have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look.”

Donald Trump Says He Will Talk With DOJ About a Pardon

Source: mega The president said he will correspond with the DOJ before making a decision.

He then confused reporters even more by dancing around an affirmative answer. “I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it,” Trump stated. When he was reminded about the severity of what Maxwell was convicted of, the president claimed he’d have to speak with the Department of Justice to make a final decision. “Yeah, I mean, I’m going to have to take a look at it. I’d have to ask DOJ,” he said.

'He's Going to Do It'

