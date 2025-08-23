or
Former FBI Chief Describes One 'Suspicious' Moment in Ghislaine Maxwell's Bombshell Tapes

Recordings and transcripts from Ghislaine Maxwell's interview with Todd Blanche raised serious concerns.

Aug. 23 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Recordings of Ghislaine Maxwell’s two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were released to the public by the Justice Department on Friday, August 22, prompting immediate suspicions from Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director.

On the same day the tapes were released, McCabe joined CNN’s OutFront, where he told host Erin Burnett, “I just think the entire thing… is so curious. It’s so suspicious.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Names Donald Trump Before Being Questioned About Him

Ghislaine Maxwell brought up Donald Trump within minutes.

“When you listen to the tapes, you get the sense that Ghislaine Maxwell went into that room knowing what information she had to deliver to get their attention and to get their approval and to get some sort of benefit that she is pursuing from the administration,” he explained.

Burnett pointed to one concerning factor in particular: Maxwell name-dropped Donald Trump before she was asked a question about him and his alleged involvement with her and Jeffrey Epstein’s underage pedophile ring.

“[Blanche] didn’t even have to ask about him for her to bring him up,” the host discussed with McCabe.

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Likely Met Donald Trump in 1990

Ghislaine Maxwell said she likely met Donald Trump through her father in 1900.

Maxwell, who was convicted on five of six counts related to sexual misconduct and sentenced to 20 years in prison, referenced Trump only a few minutes into the July interview by explaining how she was unsure but may have met him in 1990 because her father “was friendly with him and liked him very much.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Applauds Donald Trump for His Presidency

Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as 'President Trump.'

The ex-chief of the FBI noted how Maxwell suspiciously and repeatedly referred to Trump as “President Trump” and commended him for his “extraordinary achievement” in being elected president.

McCabe felt Maxwell and Blanche’s Q&A was calculated, saying both Blanche and Epstein’s co-conspirator “delivered to each other’s satisfaction” regarding “what she was going to say about Donald Trump’s involvement or noninvolvement” with Epstein.

'Nothing About This Process Was Conventional or Normal'

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The former commander also raised concerns over how the tapes and transcripts were released. “It’s recorded and then immediately released to the public, which is not something you would ever do with the testimony of somebody who you were considering turning into a cooperator,” McCabe said.

He emphasized his skepticism by explaining how there were “no line agents or investigators in the room who could serve as witnesses to what transpired in an extraordinarily rare interview between a possible government cooperator and the deputy attorney general.”

McCabe noted how “nothing about this process was conventional or normal” but suggested both the Trump “administration and Ghislaine Maxwell got exactly what they wanted from it,” as Epstein’s closest co-conspirator cleared the president’s name and Maxwell was transferred to a low-level security prison in Texas.

