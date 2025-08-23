Former FBI Chief Describes One 'Suspicious' Moment in Ghislaine Maxwell's Bombshell Tapes

Article continues below advertisement

Recordings of Ghislaine Maxwell’s two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were released to the public by the Justice Department on Friday, August 22, prompting immediate suspicions from Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director. On the same day the tapes were released, McCabe joined CNN’s OutFront, where he told host Erin Burnett, “I just think the entire thing… is so curious. It’s so suspicious.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Names Donald Trump Before Being Questioned About Him

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell brought up Donald Trump within minutes.

“When you listen to the tapes, you get the sense that Ghislaine Maxwell went into that room knowing what information she had to deliver to get their attention and to get their approval and to get some sort of benefit that she is pursuing from the administration,” he explained. Burnett pointed to one concerning factor in particular: Maxwell name-dropped Donald Trump before she was asked a question about him and his alleged involvement with her and Jeffrey Epstein’s underage pedophile ring. “[Blanche] didn’t even have to ask about him for her to bring him up,” the host discussed with McCabe.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Likely Met Donald Trump in 1990

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell said she likely met Donald Trump through her father in 1900.

Maxwell, who was convicted on five of six counts related to sexual misconduct and sentenced to 20 years in prison, referenced Trump only a few minutes into the July interview by explaining how she was unsure but may have met him in 1990 because her father “was friendly with him and liked him very much.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Applauds Donald Trump for His Presidency

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as 'President Trump.'

The ex-chief of the FBI noted how Maxwell suspiciously and repeatedly referred to Trump as “President Trump” and commended him for his “extraordinary achievement” in being elected president. McCabe felt Maxwell and Blanche’s Q&A was calculated, saying both Blanche and Epstein’s co-conspirator “delivered to each other’s satisfaction” regarding “what she was going to say about Donald Trump’s involvement or noninvolvement” with Epstein.

'Nothing About This Process Was Conventional or Normal'

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.