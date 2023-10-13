6 of Donald Trump's Unusual Phobias and Fears — From Falling Down Stairs to Going Bald

Donald Trump was often spotted holding hands with the former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, but it was not some sort of romantic gesture.

After suffering from criticism and speculations that she was too close to the former president, May told Andrew Marr Show that she was only helping Trump up and down the slopes and stairs due to his "medical problem."

"What you notice is that whenever he takes me down a slope or stairs – he did it up the steps at Blenheim Palace – he takes my hand to help in going up the steps," she continued.

Although there were handrails most of the time, Trump's other phobia also played a part in his choice to hold onto someone instead.