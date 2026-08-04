Politics Donald Trump Reportedly Phoned Embattled Ohio Rep. Max Miller After Abuse Allegations Ahead of Election: 'Things Aren't Looking Good' Source: MEGA;@MaxMillerOH/X Donald Trump reportedly told Republican Max Miller that 'things aren't looking good' for him as abuse allegations explode. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 4 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump allegedly called Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) on Monday, August 2, to privately warn him that “things aren’t looking good” for his upcoming reelection campaign. According to an Axios report, Trump spoke with the embattled Ohio lawmaker to express skepticism about his political survival, repeatedly saying that winning another term in Ohio's 7th congressional district would be incredibly difficult. The private call stands in stark contrast to Trump's public statements.

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Donald Trump Defends Max Miller

Source: MEGA;@MaxMillerOH / X Donald Trump said he 'always thought [Max Miller] was a very good person.'

Earlier on Monday, Trump addressed reporters in the Oval Office and defended Miller, dismissing the situation as family "accusations.” “It’s a very sad thing. I know Max, he’s a good person, I mean, I always thought he was a very good person,” the octogenarian POTUS said. “And I’m going to let the families figure that out. His family, I know they’re working on it. It’s a very sad thing.” Miller is facing intense political pressure and calls for his resignation following graphic court disclosures from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

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Source: MEGA Stephanie Grisham requested a restraining order against ex Max Miller.

Moreno alleged Miller threw scalding water on her, held a gun to her head and pushed her violently into a wall. Miller is also accused of breaking their daughter's collarbone. Court documents cited by The New York Times noted the child told her mother, "Daddy kill you." The allegations emerged amidst separate legal disputes, including a restraining order and a defamation lawsuit involving former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, whom he previously dated.

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'Max Miller Needs Serious Psychological Help'

Source: MEGA Max Miller's former father-in-law, Bernie Moreno, said he is 'a danger' to his family.

After an extended period of silence called out by critics, Miller’s former father-in-law, Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), publicly demanded Max drop out of the race." “As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help,” Bernie said in a statement on Sunday. “He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.” While some Republican senators have urged Max to step down, no House Republicans have publicly broken ranks to call for his resignation yet.

Max Miller Denied Abusing His Ex-Wife

Source: @MaxMillerOH / X; @bpforcongress / X Max Miller doesn't want to drop out of the race, as he believes he can beat Democrat Brian Poindexter.