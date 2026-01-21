or
Ex-Donald Trump Ally Warns He's 'Mentally Slipping' Following 'Bizarre' Press Conference: 'Congress, Please Wake Up'

ex ally warns trump mental decline
Source: MEGA

Former Trump staffer Stephanie Grisham warned that the president appears to be 'mentally slipping.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 9:24 a.m. ET

A former Trump insider is sounding the alarm.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as Donald Trump’s press secretary during his 2016 administration, publicly raised concerns about the president’s mental state following what she described as a strange and unsettling press conference.

Grisham took to X on January 20 to share her reaction after watching Trump address reporters at the White House. During the briefing, the president criticized the previous administration while holding up what he called a “book of accomplishments” from the first year of his second term.

image of Stephanie Grisham criticized Donald Trump’s behavior after his press conference.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Grisham criticized Donald Trump’s behavior after his press conference.

The former White House aide, who once referred to herself as a “true believer” in Trump, didn’t hold back.

“This presser is bizarre even for him,” Grisham wrote on X. “It’s all the usual rambling, off-topic tales, half-truths, lies, ‘I’ve fixed everything – no one has ever seen anything like it’ stuff…but it’s low-energy & feels like he’s…mentally slipping. Congress-plz wake up. Plz. #EmperorHasNoClothes.”

Source: @OMGrisham/X
During the briefing, Trump repeatedly emphasized what he claimed were major economic victories, while also suggesting that the public wasn’t fully hearing his message — hinting that his own team might be responsible.

“We’ve had the best stock market in history, the best 401Ks in history. And we inherited a mess. The numbers that we inherited were way up. And now we brought them, almost all of them, way down,” Trump said. “I mean, I’m not getting — maybe I have bad public relations people, but we’re not getting it across.”

image of Donald Trump's ex-ally described the briefing as 'bizarre' and concerning.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's ex-ally described the briefing as 'bizarre' and concerning.

The comment appeared to indirectly call out White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had promoted the briefing on social media earlier that day. Ahead of Trump’s appearance, Leavitt shared a glowing post highlighting his leadership.

“In just one year, President Trump has accomplished more than many presidents do in eight,” she wrote on X. “We've never had a president fight harder to deliver on the promises he made to the American people than President Trump…”

She later reposted the message and teased his appearance at the podium. “A very special guest will be joining me at the podium today,” Leavitt, 28, wrote shortly before the briefing began. “TUNE IN!”

image of Donald Trump's press conference took an awkward turn.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's press conference took an awkward turn.

The press conference took an awkward turn when Trump nearly caught his finger in a large binder clip holding together a thick stack of documents. A loud snap rang out as the 79-year-old removed the clip and quickly pulled his hand back.

“Ooh, I'm glad my finger wasn't in that sucker. That could've done some damage,” he exclaimed.

Trump then assured reporters he would have handled the pain without reacting.

“You know what? I wouldn't have shown the pain,” he said.

He continued to dwell on the moment, asking the room, “Did you hear that?” before describing the sound as “nasty.”

image of Donald Trump nearly pinched his finger with a binder clip during the briefing.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump nearly pinched his finger with a binder clip during the briefing.

“But, I would not have shown the pain,” he repeated. “I would've acted like nothing happened as my finger fell off. That was nasty. I think somebody did that.”

Looking around the room, Trump pointed toward a member of the press and joked, “It was him. It was my man. How are you?” while smiling.

