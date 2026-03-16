Donald Trump Praises Rupert Murdoch in Unexpected Tribute Despite Suing Him for $10 Billion

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President Donald Trump delivered an unexpectedly warm tribute to Rupert Murdoch for his 95th birthday, even as he continues to pursue a $10 billion lawsuit against the media tycoon and one of his newspapers, but experts say the move may have a strategic purpose. The unusual moment unfolded during Murdoch’s star-studded birthday celebration in New York, where Trump appeared via video message praising the News Corp founder as “legendary” and “one of a kind.” The public show of admiration came despite Trump’s ongoing legal battle with Murdoch’s media empire over a controversial report tied to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

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A Birthday Tribute That Turned Heads

Source: MEGA The tribute played at Rupert Murdoch’s party in New York City with a star-studded guest list.

Murdoch’s milestone celebration took place Saturday night at The Grill in Manhattan, drawing a high-profile guest list that included political leaders, business titans and celebrities.Guests included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Rishi Sunak, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Hollywood also had a presence at the event. Actor Hugh Jackman entertained the crowd with performances of Frank Sinatra classics “New York, New York” and “Fly Me to the Moon,” along with songs from The Greatest Showman. During the evening, Fox News anchor Bret Baier introduced the surprise video tribute from Trump. In the message, the president praised Murdoch’s decades-long influence in media and politics. Trump applauded the billionaire’s “courage, vision, and determination” and said Murdoch had “changed the world.” The remarks stood in stark contrast to Trump’s current legal fight with Murdoch and News Corp.

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The $10 Billion Lawsuit

Source: MEGA The legal fight stemmed from a report involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s lawsuit stems from a 2025 Wall Street Journal story about a birthday message he allegedly sent to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. The paper reported that the message — part of a birthday album compiled by now-incarcerated Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell — contained a lewd drawing and a note reading, “May every day be another wonderful secret,” allegedly signed by Trump. The president has denied writing the message and responded by filing a massive lawsuit against Murdoch and the newspaper. “I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

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A Strategic Show of Respect?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump continued pursuing a $10 billion lawsuit against News Corp and 'The Wall Street Journal.'

To some observers, Trump’s glowing message might seem out of place, but psychologist and cultural commentator Jonathan Alpert says the gesture can actually serve a strategic purpose. “Trump praising Rupert Murdoch while pursuing a lawsuit may look contradictory, but it’s actually a sign of confidence,” explains Alpert, author of the forthcoming Therapy Nation. “In high-stakes politics and media battles, it’s possible to challenge someone while still acknowledging their influence. Complimenting Murdoch signals that Trump doesn’t see the dispute as personal weakness or hostility. If anything, it suggests he sees himself operating on the same level as one of the most powerful figures in media.” Alpert adds that the move frames the clash as a rivalry between powerful figures rather than a personal feud. “For his supporters, gestures like this reinforce the idea that Trump is comfortable taking on powerful institutions while still recognizing strength when he sees it,” he notes. “It projects the image of someone who’s willing to fight but not intimidated by the people he’s fighting.”

Rivals on the Same Stage

Source: MEGA Experts suggested Donald Trump’s praise signaled a strategic rivalry between powerful figures.